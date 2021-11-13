SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

A: Can you see that mark on the ceiling? It’s in the corner, where the paint is peeling. B: That looks like water damage to me. It left a stain. I wonder if it’s because of the several days of successive heavy rain. A: More than likely. I’m going to call the landlady. B: Good idea. She’ll want to do something about this as soon as possible. She won’t want it to cause structural damage. A: 你看到天花板上那個印子嗎？在角落，那邊的漆剝落了。 B: 看起來像是水漬。不曉得是不是因為這幾天一直在下大雨的關係。 A: 很有可能喔。我來打電話給房東。 B: 好主意。她會希望盡快處理，免得它造成結構上的損害。 (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯) Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.