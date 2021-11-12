A: I just went upstairs to ask the neighbors in the apartment above us to keep the noise down.
B: I think it worked. They stopped a few minutes after you went up.
A: That’s funny. I knocked, but nobody answered. I didn’t even get the chance to complain to them.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: Do they have a security peephole in the door?
A: I think they do, yes.
B: That explains it. One look at your seething face on the other side of the door would have told them everything they needed to know.
A: 我剛剛到樓上去，叫樓上的鄰居小聲一點。
B: 這有用欸。你上去幾分鐘以後，他們就停了。
A: 真奇怪，我去敲過門，可是都沒人來應門。我連抱怨的機會都沒有。
B: 他們的門上有窺視孔嗎？
A: 對，應該是有。
B: 那原因就很清楚了。看到你在門外那個氣呼呼的臉，他們就知道你要說什麼了。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Funny strange/weird/peculiar or funny haha?
“That’s funny” is a common phrase in English, but it rather confusingly has two meanings: “that is strange/weird/peculiar” or “that is humorous/amusing/funny.” It is quite common, if the intended meaning is unclear, to ask the question “Funny strange [or weird, etc] or funny haha?” for clarification.
Situated 3,858m above sea level, the Central Weather Bureau’s Yushan Weather Station has the twin distinctions of being the highest weather station in northeast Asia and the highest-altitude building in Taiwan. A hiker who recently climbed the north peak was both astonished and delighted to discover a small cafe called “3,858 Cafe” inside the weather station. After making enquiries, the hiker discovered that it was built from discarded materials by workers at the station. Yushan Weather Station was constructed 78 years ago, in 1943. After the 921 Earthquake struck the nation on Sept. 21, 1999, major advanced earthquake detection equipment began
A: What are you doing standing around in the dark? B: The light just died. The bulb is fine, I think the wires in the light switch have burnt out. A: Let me have a look. I’m very handy with a screwdriver. B: Not so fast. You’re not a qualified electrician. Electricity is dangerous. I’m going to find a professional to look at it. A: 你站在那麼暗的地方幹嘛？ B: 燈剛剛壞了。燈泡沒問題，我想是電燈開關的線路燒壞了。 A: 讓我看一下。拿螺絲起子修東西我很在行。 B: 你先住手啦。你不是合格的電工，電很危險的。我去找專業的來看一下。 (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯) Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
A: Can you see that mark on the ceiling? It’s in the corner, where the paint is peeling. B: That looks like water damage to me. It left a stain. I wonder if it’s because of the several days of successive heavy rain. A: More than likely. I’m going to call the landlady. B: Good idea. She’ll want to do something about this as soon as possible. She won’t want it to cause structural damage. A: 你看到天花板上那個印子嗎？在角落，那邊的漆剝落了。 B: 看起來像是水漬。不曉得是不是因為這幾天一直在下大雨的關係。 A: 很有可能喔。我來打電話給房東。 B: 好主意。她會希望盡快處理，免得它造成結構上的損害。 (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯) Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.