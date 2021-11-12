SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

I’m going to find a professional to look at it (5/5) 我去找專業的來看一下（五）

A: I just went upstairs to ask the neighbors in the apartment above us to keep the noise down.

B: I think it worked. They stopped a few minutes after you went up.

A: That’s funny. I knocked, but nobody answered. I didn’t even get the chance to complain to them.

A peephole in the front door of an apartment. 公寓門上的窺視孔。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: Do they have a security peephole in the door?

A: I think they do, yes.

B: That explains it. One look at your seething face on the other side of the door would have told them everything they needed to know.

A: 我剛剛到樓上去，叫樓上的鄰居小聲一點。

B: 這有用欸。你上去幾分鐘以後，他們就停了。

A: 真奇怪，我去敲過門，可是都沒人來應門。我連抱怨的機會都沒有。

B: 他們的門上有窺視孔嗎？

A: 對，應該是有。

B: 那原因就很清楚了。看到你在門外那個氣呼呼的臉，他們就知道你要說什麼了。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.