SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

I’m going to find a professional to look at it (4/5) 我去找專業的來看一下（四）

A: Are you any good at unblocking drains? The kitchen sink is draining really slowly.

B: I’m an expert in unblocking drains. You have a few choices, depending on how stubborn the blockage is.

A: I’ve already tried pouring boiling water down there and using a plunger. Neither has worked.

A checkered kitchen sink. 有棋盤格狀圖案的廚房水槽。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: I have a flexible drain rod with a brush at the end somewhere at home. I’ll bring it over.

A: 你會通水管嗎？廚房水槽排水的速度好慢喔！

B: 我是通水管專家。依堵塞的嚴重程度，你有幾種選擇。

A: 我已經倒熱水進去，而且還用吸把疏通過了，結果都沒有用。

B: 家裡有一支通水管條，可以彎曲，末端還有一支刷子，我去拿過來。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.