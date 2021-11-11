A: Are you any good at unblocking drains? The kitchen sink is draining really slowly.
B: I’m an expert in unblocking drains. You have a few choices, depending on how stubborn the blockage is.
A: I’ve already tried pouring boiling water down there and using a plunger. Neither has worked.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: I have a flexible drain rod with a brush at the end somewhere at home. I’ll bring it over.
A: 你會通水管嗎？廚房水槽排水的速度好慢喔！
B: 我是通水管專家。依堵塞的嚴重程度，你有幾種選擇。
A: 我已經倒熱水進去，而且還用吸把疏通過了，結果都沒有用。
B: 家裡有一支通水管條，可以彎曲，末端還有一支刷子，我去拿過來。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Drain
Can be used as both a noun and a verb.
So what food should we eat? (5/5) 那要吃什麼東西才對呢？（五〉 A: You say that to build muscle one should eat protein. I have a question. I’m a vegetarian, or vegan to be exact, so it’s not only meat, it’s also eggs and milk that I can’t touch. What should I do? B: A lot of plants contain protein, especially soybean and soybean products such as soya milk, tofu and dougan. Guess which has more protein content, tofu or dougan? A: Dougan, since it is more concentrated? B: That’s right. Other plant protein-rich foods include peanuts, quinoa, broccoli, spinach and asparagus. A: Really! So there’s still plenty of options out there! A: 你說想長肌肉就要攝取蛋白質，我有個大問題，我吃素，而且是全素，所以不光是肉類，我連蛋和牛奶都不能碰，那要怎麼辦哪？ B: 很多植物裡也有蛋白質啊！尤其是黃豆，還有黃豆製品像是豆漿、豆腐、豆干。你猜，豆腐和豆干哪個蛋白質含量比較多？ A: 豆干嗎？因為它好像比較「濃縮」。 B: 答對了！其他含有豐富植物蛋白的食物還有花生、藜麥、綠花椰菜、菠菜、蘆筍等等。
A: What are you doing standing around in the dark? B: The light just died. The bulb is fine, I think the wires in the light switch have burnt out. A: Let me have a look. I’m very handy with a screwdriver. B: Not so fast. You’re not a qualified electrician. Electricity is dangerous. I’m going to find a professional to look at it. A: 你站在那麼暗的地方幹嘛？ B: 燈剛剛壞了。燈泡沒問題，我想是電燈開關的線路燒壞了。 A: 讓我看一下。拿螺絲起子修東西我很在行。 B: 你先住手啦。你不是合格的電工，電很危險的。我去找專業的來看一下。 (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯) Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.