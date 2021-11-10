A: I like your kitchen. It’s nice and modern. But why is there an advertisement for eggs stuck to the wall here?
B: Oh, I think that was put there to cover up a crack in the tile.
A: That’s a bit of a temporary measure, isn’t it? Why not buy some epoxy and paint and fix it properly?
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: I’ve been meaning to get around to it. It’s just not high on my list of priorities at the moment. And I kind of like the ad.
A: 我喜歡你的廚房，很棒而且很現代化。可是為什麼那邊的牆上要貼一張蛋的廣告啊？
B: 喔，這應該是要遮住壁磚上的裂縫。
A: 這個方法是很暫時的吧？為什麼不去買點樹脂和油漆，來好好修補一下呢？
B: 我是想這樣做沒錯。可是它現在不是我要優先處理的事。而且我還蠻喜歡那張廣告的。
(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Epoxy
This is the short name for epoxy resins, used to make adhesives, plastics, paints, coatings, primers and sealers, flooring and other products and materials used for building and construction.
Situated 3,858m above sea level, the Central Weather Bureau’s Yushan Weather Station has the twin distinctions of being the highest weather station in northeast Asia and the highest-altitude building in Taiwan. A hiker who recently climbed the north peak was both astonished and delighted to discover a small cafe called “3,858 Cafe” inside the weather station. After making enquiries, the hiker discovered that it was built from discarded materials by workers at the station. Yushan Weather Station was constructed 78 years ago, in 1943. After the 921 Earthquake struck the nation on Sept. 21, 1999, major advanced earthquake detection equipment began
So what food should we eat? (5/5) 那要吃什麼東西才對呢？（五〉 A: You say that to build muscle one should eat protein. I have a question. I’m a vegetarian, or vegan to be exact, so it’s not only meat, it’s also eggs and milk that I can’t touch. What should I do? B: A lot of plants contain protein, especially soybean and soybean products such as soya milk, tofu and dougan. Guess which has more protein content, tofu or dougan? A: Dougan, since it is more concentrated? B: That’s right. Other plant protein-rich foods include peanuts, quinoa, broccoli, spinach and asparagus. A: Really! So there’s still plenty of options out there! A: 你說想長肌肉就要攝取蛋白質，我有個大問題，我吃素，而且是全素，所以不光是肉類，我連蛋和牛奶都不能碰，那要怎麼辦哪？ B: 很多植物裡也有蛋白質啊！尤其是黃豆，還有黃豆製品像是豆漿、豆腐、豆干。你猜，豆腐和豆干哪個蛋白質含量比較多？ A: 豆干嗎？因為它好像比較「濃縮」。 B: 答對了！其他含有豐富植物蛋白的食物還有花生、藜麥、綠花椰菜、菠菜、蘆筍等等。
So what food should we eat? (4/5) 那要吃什麼東西才對呢？（四) A: Weight training is not just about turning yourself into a beefcake, it can also prevent sarcopenia and osteoporosis. B: I know about osteoporosis, that means your bones are fragile and you are prone to getting a hunched back. I know an elderly person who got a bone fracture just by bending over to pick something up, and it was only when they went to see a doctor that they discovered it was due to osteoporosis. A: The right amount of weight training can prevent loss of bone mass. You can also drink more milk and eat dried fish to