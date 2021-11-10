SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

I’m going to find a professional to look at it (3/5) 我去找專業的來看一下（三）

A: I like your kitchen. It’s nice and modern. But why is there an advertisement for eggs stuck to the wall here?

B: Oh, I think that was put there to cover up a crack in the tile.

A: That’s a bit of a temporary measure, isn’t it? Why not buy some epoxy and paint and fix it properly?

Colorful kitchen tiles. 彩色的廚房磁磚。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: I’ve been meaning to get around to it. It’s just not high on my list of priorities at the moment. And I kind of like the ad.

A: 我喜歡你的廚房，很棒而且很現代化。可是為什麼那邊的牆上要貼一張蛋的廣告啊？

B: 喔，這應該是要遮住壁磚上的裂縫。

A: 這個方法是很暫時的吧？為什麼不去買點樹脂和油漆，來好好修補一下呢？

B: 我是想這樣做沒錯。可是它現在不是我要優先處理的事。而且我還蠻喜歡那張廣告的。

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.