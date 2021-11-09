Book show lets children explore traffic safety 馬路搬進竹縣圖書館 「交通安全月」寓教於樂

To coincide with Traffic Safety Month, the library of Hsinchu County Chung Shan Elementary School in Jhudong Township is holding a dedicated book exhibition that combines lessons, picture book animations and a Monopoly-type game activity, along with tasks specifically designed for each school grade. The schoolchildren have been enthusiastically learning about traffic safety through these experiential activities.

Hsinchu County Commissioner Yang Wen-ke said that, according to statistics, the number of people injured or killed in traffic accidents increases from when classes start in September each year until the end of the year. The theme of this year’s traffic safety month is “Slow down, look and stop at intersections. Pedestrians: stop, look and listen.” Schools, businesses and civic groups are invited to vocally support the campaign, to raise awareness among the public about the importance of traffic safety.

Schools in Hsinchu County attach considerable importance to traffic safety education. Hsinchu County Chung Shan Elementary School has partnered with Chinbao Bookstore, which assists the reading promotion plan for new students, to cooperate in running the themed book exhibition in the school library. Principal Kuo Bi-shiuan said that the book exhibition is being held on an expanded scale to coincide with Traffic Safety Month. As well as adding books about traffic safety, the organizers have also designed a “Monopoly game” that combines education with entertainment so that the children can learn more about traffic safety while they play.

Children at Hsinchu County Chung Shan Elementary School learn about traffic safety in a fun way by playing a Monopoly-type game. 新竹縣中山國小以大富翁遊戲方式，寓教於樂，讓孩子在遊戲中增加交通安全知識。 Photo courtesy of Hsinchu County Chung Shan Elementary School 照片：新竹縣中山國小提供

There is also a “traffic safety concern” activity through which the schoolchildren can learn about the things they should watch out for on the way to and from school, which they do by watching picture book animations and then making them into cute little cards in the style of the Line instant messenger stickers to send to their family members as a reminder to take care about traffic safety.

The school has also designed a series of grade-specific tasks. For grade one there is “traffic safety storytelling,” where parents are invited to tell stories. For grade two there is the “traffic safety announcement tree,” where the schoolchildren write what they have learned from the book exhibition on cards and read them out loud. For grade three there is a “stop, look and listen when you cross the road” activity that makes use of props to practice crossing the road. Grade four students have a “sincere appreciation” exercise that involves writing thank-you cards to the school’s road-crossing guidance volunteers and thanking them directly. The activities for higher grades are “traffic police in-person experience” and “vote for dangerous spots around the schoolyard.”

The traffic safety book exhibition is on until Nov. 22.

A schoolgirl visiting a book exhibition at Hsinchu County Chung Shan Elementary School takes a card on which she has written the things she has learned and hangs it on a “traffic safety announcement tree” to fix them in her memory. 竹東鎮中山國小學童將參觀主題書展學習到的心得寫在卡片中，掛在「交通安全宣示樹」，希望可以牢記在心。 Photo courtesy of Hsinchu County Chung Shan Elementary School 照片：新竹縣中山國小提供

(Liberty Times, translated by Julian Clegg)

新竹縣竹東鎮中山國小圖書館響應「交通安全月」，特別舉辦主題書展，結合課程、繪本動畫和「大富翁」遊戲活動，分年級設計專屬任務，學童參與熱烈，從體驗中學習交通安全相關知識。

縣長楊文科表示，據統計，每年九月開學季到年底，全國交通意外事故死傷人數開始攀升；今年「交通安全月」的主題是「路口慢看停，行人停看聽」，邀請學校、企業、民間各界，大家一起來大聲倡議，讓社會大眾正視交通安全的重要性。

新竹縣各級學校重視交通安全教育，其中，竹東鎮中山國小與協助新生閱讀推動計畫的金寶書局，合作辦理圖書館主題書展。校長郭碧玄表示，書展結合「交通安全月」擴大舉辦，除了增添交通安全書籍，同時設計寓教於樂的「大富翁」遊戲，讓孩子在遊戲中增加交通安全知識。

還有「交安關心你」活動，讓學童從觀看繪本動畫中，學到上下學應注意的事項，並化成LINE樣式的溫馨小卡，傳遞給最親愛的家人，提醒他們注意行車安全。

校方同時也設計分年級專屬任務，一年級「交通安全說故事」，邀請故事媽媽說故事；二年級「交通安全宣示樹」，學童將參觀主題書展學習到的心得寫在卡片中，並大聲說出來；三年級「過馬路停看聽」利用道具進行過馬路情境演練；四年級「真情感謝」，寫感謝卡片給導護志工，並大聲說謝謝；中高年級「交通警察~-真人啟示」及「校園危險地點票選」。

此次交通安全主題書展持續舉辦到十一月二十二日止。

（自由時報廖雪茹）