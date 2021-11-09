To coincide with Traffic Safety Month, the library of Hsinchu County Chung Shan Elementary School in Jhudong Township is holding a dedicated book exhibition that combines lessons, picture book animations and a Monopoly-type game activity, along with tasks specifically designed for each school grade. The schoolchildren have been enthusiastically learning about traffic safety through these experiential activities.
Hsinchu County Commissioner Yang Wen-ke said that, according to statistics, the number of people injured or killed in traffic accidents increases from when classes start in September each year until the end of the year. The theme of this year’s traffic safety month is “Slow down, look and stop at intersections. Pedestrians: stop, look and listen.” Schools, businesses and civic groups are invited to vocally support the campaign, to raise awareness among the public about the importance of traffic safety.
Schools in Hsinchu County attach considerable importance to traffic safety education. Hsinchu County Chung Shan Elementary School has partnered with Chinbao Bookstore, which assists the reading promotion plan for new students, to cooperate in running the themed book exhibition in the school library. Principal Kuo Bi-shiuan said that the book exhibition is being held on an expanded scale to coincide with Traffic Safety Month. As well as adding books about traffic safety, the organizers have also designed a “Monopoly game” that combines education with entertainment so that the children can learn more about traffic safety while they play.
Photo courtesy of Hsinchu County Chung Shan Elementary School 照片：新竹縣中山國小提供
There is also a “traffic safety concern” activity through which the schoolchildren can learn about the things they should watch out for on the way to and from school, which they do by watching picture book animations and then making them into cute little cards in the style of the Line instant messenger stickers to send to their family members as a reminder to take care about traffic safety.
The school has also designed a series of grade-specific tasks. For grade one there is “traffic safety storytelling,” where parents are invited to tell stories. For grade two there is the “traffic safety announcement tree,” where the schoolchildren write what they have learned from the book exhibition on cards and read them out loud. For grade three there is a “stop, look and listen when you cross the road” activity that makes use of props to practice crossing the road. Grade four students have a “sincere appreciation” exercise that involves writing thank-you cards to the school’s road-crossing guidance volunteers and thanking them directly. The activities for higher grades are “traffic police in-person experience” and “vote for dangerous spots around the schoolyard.”
The traffic safety book exhibition is on until Nov. 22.
Photo courtesy of Hsinchu County Chung Shan Elementary School 照片：新竹縣中山國小提供
(Liberty Times, translated by Julian Clegg)
新竹縣竹東鎮中山國小圖書館響應「交通安全月」，特別舉辦主題書展，結合課程、繪本動畫和「大富翁」遊戲活動，分年級設計專屬任務，學童參與熱烈，從體驗中學習交通安全相關知識。
縣長楊文科表示，據統計，每年九月開學季到年底，全國交通意外事故死傷人數開始攀升；今年「交通安全月」的主題是「路口慢看停，行人停看聽」，邀請學校、企業、民間各界，大家一起來大聲倡議，讓社會大眾正視交通安全的重要性。
新竹縣各級學校重視交通安全教育，其中，竹東鎮中山國小與協助新生閱讀推動計畫的金寶書局，合作辦理圖書館主題書展。校長郭碧玄表示，書展結合「交通安全月」擴大舉辦，除了增添交通安全書籍，同時設計寓教於樂的「大富翁」遊戲，讓孩子在遊戲中增加交通安全知識。
還有「交安關心你」活動，讓學童從觀看繪本動畫中，學到上下學應注意的事項，並化成LINE樣式的溫馨小卡，傳遞給最親愛的家人，提醒他們注意行車安全。
校方同時也設計分年級專屬任務，一年級「交通安全說故事」，邀請故事媽媽說故事；二年級「交通安全宣示樹」，學童將參觀主題書展學習到的心得寫在卡片中，並大聲說出來；三年級「過馬路停看聽」利用道具進行過馬路情境演練；四年級「真情感謝」，寫感謝卡片給導護志工，並大聲說謝謝；中高年級「交通警察~-真人啟示」及「校園危險地點票選」。
此次交通安全主題書展持續舉辦到十一月二十二日止。
（自由時報廖雪茹）
Situated 3,858m above sea level, the Central Weather Bureau’s Yushan Weather Station has the twin distinctions of being the highest weather station in northeast Asia and the highest-altitude building in Taiwan. A hiker who recently climbed the north peak was both astonished and delighted to discover a small cafe called “3,858 Cafe” inside the weather station. After making enquiries, the hiker discovered that it was built from discarded materials by workers at the station. Yushan Weather Station was constructed 78 years ago, in 1943. After the 921 Earthquake struck the nation on Sept. 21, 1999, major advanced earthquake detection equipment began
A: Weight training promotes muscle growth, but if you want to burn off fat you need to do aerobic exercise. B: You mean aerobics, as in the Jane Fonda workout videos? A: Come on! There are many types of aerobic exercise. Jogging, power walking, cycling and swimming are all aerobic exercises. B: Don’t you have to go to a gym to do weight training? I can’t afford to do that. A: Actually, there are many ways in which you can train. You could go to a sporting goods store and get yourself some dumbbells and a resistance band: these aren’t
So what food should we eat? (5/5) 那要吃什麼東西才對呢？（五〉 A: You say that to build muscle one should eat protein. I have a question. I’m a vegetarian, or vegan to be exact, so it’s not only meat, it’s also eggs and milk that I can’t touch. What should I do? B: A lot of plants contain protein, especially soybean and soybean products such as soya milk, tofu and dougan. Guess which has more protein content, tofu or dougan? A: Dougan, since it is more concentrated? B: That’s right. Other plant protein-rich foods include peanuts, quinoa, broccoli, spinach and asparagus. A: Really! So there’s still plenty of options out there! A: 你說想長肌肉就要攝取蛋白質，我有個大問題，我吃素，而且是全素，所以不光是肉類，我連蛋和牛奶都不能碰，那要怎麼辦哪？ B: 很多植物裡也有蛋白質啊！尤其是黃豆，還有黃豆製品像是豆漿、豆腐、豆干。你猜，豆腐和豆干哪個蛋白質含量比較多？ A: 豆干嗎？因為它好像比較「濃縮」。 B: 答對了！其他含有豐富植物蛋白的食物還有花生、藜麥、綠花椰菜、菠菜、蘆筍等等。
So what food should we eat? (4/5) 那要吃什麼東西才對呢？（四) A: Weight training is not just about turning yourself into a beefcake, it can also prevent sarcopenia and osteoporosis. B: I know about osteoporosis, that means your bones are fragile and you are prone to getting a hunched back. I know an elderly person who got a bone fracture just by bending over to pick something up, and it was only when they went to see a doctor that they discovered it was due to osteoporosis. A: The right amount of weight training can prevent loss of bone mass. You can also drink more milk and eat dried fish to