A: Can you see that mark on the ceiling? It’s in the corner, where the paint is peeling.
B: That looks like water damage to me. It left a stain. I wonder if it’s because of the several days of successive heavy rain.
A: More than likely. I’m going to call the landlady.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: Good idea. She’ll want to do something about this as soon as possible. She won’t want it to cause structural damage.
A: 你看到天花板上那個印子嗎？在角落，那邊的漆剝落了。
B: 看起來像是水漬。不曉得是不是因為這幾天一直在下大雨的關係。
A: 很有可能喔。我來打電話給房東。
B: 好主意。她會希望盡快處理，免得它造成結構上的損害。
(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Ceiling
From Middle English celynge from around the mid-14th century, meaning the act of paneling a room. The meaning “interior overhead surface of a room” dates to the 1530s.
