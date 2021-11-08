A: What are you doing standing around in the dark?
B: The light just died. The bulb is fine, I think the wires in the light switch have burnt out.
A: Let me have a look. I’m very handy with a screwdriver.
B: Not so fast. You’re not a qualified electrician. Electricity is dangerous. I’m going to find a professional to look at it.
A: 你站在那麼暗的地方幹嘛？
B: 燈剛剛壞了。燈泡沒問題，我想是電燈開關的線路燒壞了。
A: 讓我看一下。拿螺絲起子修東西我很在行。
B: 你先住手啦。你不是合格的電工，電很危險的。我去找專業的來看一下。
Standing around
The “around” suggests not doing anything constructive.
