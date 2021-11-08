SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

I’m going to find a professional to look at it (1/5) 我去找專業的來看一下（一）

A: What are you doing standing around in the dark?

B: The light just died. The bulb is fine, I think the wires in the light switch have burnt out.

A: Let me have a look. I’m very handy with a screwdriver.

An old light switch. 老舊的電燈開關。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: Not so fast. You’re not a qualified electrician. Electricity is dangerous. I’m going to find a professional to look at it.

A: 你站在那麼暗的地方幹嘛？

B: 燈剛剛壞了。燈泡沒問題，我想是電燈開關的線路燒壞了。

A: 讓我看一下。拿螺絲起子修東西我很在行。

B: 你先住手啦。你不是合格的電工，電很危險的。我去找專業的來看一下。

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.