SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

So what food should we eat? (5/5) 那要吃什麼東西才對呢？（五〉

A: You say that to build muscle one should eat protein. I have a question. I’m a vegetarian, or vegan to be exact, so it’s not only meat, it’s also eggs and milk that I can’t touch. What should I do?

B: A lot of plants contain protein, especially soybean and soybean products such as soya milk, tofu and dougan. Guess which has more protein content, tofu or dougan?

A: Dougan, since it is more concentrated?

A vegetarian meal with tofu and broccoli is also rich in protein. 豆腐和綠花椰菜等素食，也含有豐富的蛋白質。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: That’s right. Other plant protein-rich foods include peanuts, quinoa, broccoli, spinach and asparagus.

A: Really! So there’s still plenty of options out there!

A: 你說想長肌肉就要攝取蛋白質，我有個大問題，我吃素，而且是全素，所以不光是肉類，我連蛋和牛奶都不能碰，那要怎麼辦哪？

B: 很多植物裡也有蛋白質啊！尤其是黃豆，還有黃豆製品像是豆漿、豆腐、豆干。你猜，豆腐和豆干哪個蛋白質含量比較多？

A: 豆干嗎？因為它好像比較「濃縮」。

B: 答對了！其他含有豐富植物蛋白的食物還有花生、藜麥、綠花椰菜、菠菜、蘆筍等等。

A: 真的啊！所以我還是有蠻多選擇的嘛！

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.