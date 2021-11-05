A: You say that to build muscle one should eat protein. I have a question. I’m a vegetarian, or vegan to be exact, so it’s not only meat, it’s also eggs and milk that I can’t touch. What should I do?
B: A lot of plants contain protein, especially soybean and soybean products such as soya milk, tofu and dougan. Guess which has more protein content, tofu or dougan?
A: Dougan, since it is more concentrated?
B: That’s right. Other plant protein-rich foods include peanuts, quinoa, broccoli, spinach and asparagus.
A: Really! So there’s still plenty of options out there!
A: 你說想長肌肉就要攝取蛋白質，我有個大問題，我吃素，而且是全素，所以不光是肉類，我連蛋和牛奶都不能碰，那要怎麼辦哪？
B: 很多植物裡也有蛋白質啊！尤其是黃豆，還有黃豆製品像是豆漿、豆腐、豆干。你猜，豆腐和豆干哪個蛋白質含量比較多？
A: 豆干嗎？因為它好像比較「濃縮」。
B: 答對了！其他含有豐富植物蛋白的食物還有花生、藜麥、綠花椰菜、菠菜、蘆筍等等。
A: 真的啊！所以我還是有蠻多選擇的嘛！
(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)
tofu/ dougan
Tofu is the Japanese word for a soybean product also known as bean curd in English. It is a borrowing from the Chinese doufu; dougan is a dried version of bean curd (gan means dry in Chinese).
