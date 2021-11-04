SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

So what food should we eat? (4/5) 那要吃什麼東西才對呢？（四)

A: Weight training is not just about turning yourself into a beefcake, it can also prevent sarcopenia and osteoporosis.

B: I know about osteoporosis, that means your bones are fragile and you are prone to getting a hunched back. I know an elderly person who got a bone fracture just by bending over to pick something up, and it was only when they went to see a doctor that they discovered it was due to osteoporosis.

A: The right amount of weight training can prevent loss of bone mass. You can also drink more milk and eat dried fish to supplement your calcium intake.

Bone density will fall after the age of 30, but is preventable. 三十歲後，骨質密度會漸漸下降，而骨質疏鬆是可以預防的。 Photo courtesy of Health Promotion Administration, Ministry of Health and Welfare 照片：衛生福利部國民健康署提供

B: So, what is sarcopenia?

A: Sarcopenia is where you quickly lose muscle mass all over, which can make you prone to falling over, even to the extent that you become incapacitated, making it difficult for you to function properly in everyday life.

A: 重量訓練不只是為了變猛男，它還可以預防肌少症和骨質疏鬆。

B: 我知道骨質疏鬆，它會讓你容易骨折和駝背，我認識一位長輩，前陣子彎腰搬個東西，就骨折了，去看醫生才知道原來是因為骨質疏鬆。

A: 所以適量的負重運動，可以防止骨質流失。你也可以多喝牛奶、吃小魚乾來補充鈣質。

B: 那肌少症是什麼啊？

A: 肌少症是指全身的肌肉快速減少，會造成反覆跌倒，甚至失能，也就是生活無法自理。

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)

