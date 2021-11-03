The Beatles’ No. 1 album “Let It Be” surged back to the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated Oct. 30), reentering at No. 5 51 years after it was first released in 1970. The album made a comeback following the reissue of its deluxe special edition, which was released recently to promote director Peter Jackson’s upcoming documentary series “The Beatles: Get Back.”
ABBA also announced that they have reunited after nearly four decades since their split in 1983. The mega-selling Swedish group is returning with its new album titled “Voyage,” which is set to hit the market on Friday. It will launch a virtual concert residency scheduled for next year in London, with their holograms performing many of their biggest hits.
Meanwhile, Adele has confirmed that her fourth album is coming, and the album titled “30” is expected to be another huge success when it is released on Nov. 19. The 33-year-old superstar’s new single “Easy on Me” from the album skyrocketed to No. 1 last week.
Photo: EPA 照片：歐新社
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
天團披頭四的冠軍專輯《Let It Be》，於十月三十日，再次登上告示排專輯榜並高居第五名，距離一九七○年首度發行已五十一年。該專輯在推出豪華特別版後重新上榜，此版本是為了宣傳導演彼得傑克森即將推出的紀錄片︰《The Beatles: Get Back》。
而老牌樂團阿巴合唱團亦宣布，自一九八三年解散後，經過近四十年終於又重新復合。這個瑞典暢銷樂團並帶著新專輯《Voyage》回歸樂壇，專輯預計本週五開賣。該團還計劃明年在倫敦展開虛擬駐唱，透過全息投影演唱他們的金曲。
此外，歌后愛黛兒則證實即將推出第四張專輯《30》，新作預計十一月十九日上市，可望再次造成轟動。愛黛兒現年三十三歲，專輯裡的新歌《Easy on Me》，已於上週衝上告示排單曲榜冠軍寶座。
(台北時報張聖恩)
Last Sunday afternoon, Yilan County was struck by a magnitude 6.5 earthquake whose shock waves rippled out across the entire nation and left many people terrified. After the quake, an obstetrician at National Taiwan University Hospital named Shih Jin-chung made news after he claimed that an “earthquake warning bell” at his home had sounded a warning faster than the National Emergency Notification System. In a post on Facebook, Shih wrote that he purchased a scaled-down replica of the Bell of King Seongdeok in 1998 while touring Gyeongbokgung Palace during a visit to Seoul to give a lecture. Shih said that he
Well, I’m not going out in this (4/5) 嗯，這種天氣我才不出去（四） A: It’s freezing out there. The car won’t start. I’m going to be late for work. B: Call in sick. Look at the garden, it’s blanketed in snow. How beautiful! A: I don’t have a choice. I’m just worried that the roads will turn to ice or slush when the snow begins to melt. Cars will be skidding all over the road. B: Stay home, I tell you. We’ll make a snowman in the garden. . . or a snowdog. A: 外面超冷的，車子都發不動，我上班要遲到啦。 B: 請病假嘛，你看花園被雪覆蓋，多美！ A: 我別無選擇啊，只是擔心路面會結冰，或融雪時會一片泥濘，路上可能到處都是打滑的車子。 B: 所以我才說，待在家裡吧。我們可以在院子堆雪人……或雪狗。 （By Paul Cooper, Taipei Times ／台北時報張聖恩譯） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further
Well, I’m not going out in this (5/5) 嗯，這種天氣我才不出去（五） A: Could you come over and give me a hand? And bring a big bucket and a mop with you. B: What’s wrong? Has one of the water pipes in your house sprung another leak? A: No, the torrential rain has caused the river up the road to flood. The street outside my house is flooded. I’ve managed to put some sandbags by the door to keep the water out, but not before it transformed my living room into a lake. B: I’ll be over as soon as I can. A: 你能過來幫我一下嗎？順便帶一個大桶子和拖把過來。 B: 怎麼了？你家的水管又漏水變成噴泉囉？ A: 不是啦，暴雨讓道路前方的河流淹水了，流到我家外面的街上。我試著在門口放沙包不讓水湧進來，但客廳早就被淹成一片汪洋了。 B: 我會盡快過去。 （By Paul