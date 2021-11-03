Return of the Beatles, ABBA and Adele 披頭四、阿巴重磅回歸 愛黛兒再奪冠

The Beatles’ No. 1 album “Let It Be” surged back to the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated Oct. 30), reentering at No. 5 51 years after it was first released in 1970. The album made a comeback following the reissue of its deluxe special edition, which was released recently to promote director Peter Jackson’s upcoming documentary series “The Beatles: Get Back.”

ABBA also announced that they have reunited after nearly four decades since their split in 1983. The mega-selling Swedish group is returning with its new album titled “Voyage,” which is set to hit the market on Friday. It will launch a virtual concert residency scheduled for next year in London, with their holograms performing many of their biggest hits.

Meanwhile, Adele has confirmed that her fourth album is coming, and the album titled “30” is expected to be another huge success when it is released on Nov. 19. The 33-year-old superstar’s new single “Easy on Me” from the album skyrocketed to No. 1 last week.

Adele holds her trophies at the Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017. 歌手愛黛兒捧著獎座出席葛萊美獎頒獎典禮，二○一七年二月十二日於美國洛杉磯。 Photo: EPA 照片：歐新社

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

天團披頭四的冠軍專輯《Let It Be》，於十月三十日，再次登上告示排專輯榜並高居第五名，距離一九七○年首度發行已五十一年。該專輯在推出豪華特別版後重新上榜，此版本是為了宣傳導演彼得傑克森即將推出的紀錄片︰《The Beatles: Get Back》。

而老牌樂團阿巴合唱團亦宣布，自一九八三年解散後，經過近四十年終於又重新復合。這個瑞典暢銷樂團並帶著新專輯《Voyage》回歸樂壇，專輯預計本週五開賣。該團還計劃明年在倫敦展開虛擬駐唱，透過全息投影演唱他們的金曲。

此外，歌后愛黛兒則證實即將推出第四張專輯《30》，新作預計十一月十九日上市，可望再次造成轟動。愛黛兒現年三十三歲，專輯裡的新歌《Easy on Me》，已於上週衝上告示排單曲榜冠軍寶座。

(台北時報張聖恩)