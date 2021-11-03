SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

So what food should we eat? (3/5) 那要吃什麼東西才對呢？（三）

A: Weight training promotes muscle growth, but if you want to burn off fat you need to do aerobic exercise.

B: You mean aerobics, as in the Jane Fonda workout videos?

A: Come on! There are many types of aerobic exercise. Jogging, power walking, cycling and swimming are all aerobic exercises.

Various forms of exercise. 各式健身運動。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: Don’t you have to go to a gym to do weight training? I can’t afford to do that.

A: Actually, there are many ways in which you can train. You could go to a sporting goods store and get yourself some dumbbells and a resistance band: these aren’t too expensive. Of course, it’s better if you have specialist equipment and a personal trainer.

A: 重量訓練可以促進肌肉生長，如果要燃燒脂肪的話，就做有氧運動。

B: 有氧運動就是那種像珍芳達跳的健身操嗎？

A: 拜託！有氧運動有很多種欸！慢跑、健走、騎腳踏車、游泳都是有氧運動。

B: 重量訓練是不是要去健身房才能做啊？這個我負擔不起。

A: 其實有很多方式可以訓練。你可以到運動用品店去買啞鈴，還有彈力帶，這些都不貴。如果有專業的器材和教練指導，當然是更理想啦。

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times ／台北時報林俐凱)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.