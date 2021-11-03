A: Weight training promotes muscle growth, but if you want to burn off fat you need to do aerobic exercise.
B: You mean aerobics, as in the Jane Fonda workout videos?
A: Come on! There are many types of aerobic exercise. Jogging, power walking, cycling and swimming are all aerobic exercises.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: Don’t you have to go to a gym to do weight training? I can’t afford to do that.
A: Actually, there are many ways in which you can train. You could go to a sporting goods store and get yourself some dumbbells and a resistance band: these aren’t too expensive. Of course, it’s better if you have specialist equipment and a personal trainer.
A: 重量訓練可以促進肌肉生長，如果要燃燒脂肪的話，就做有氧運動。
B: 有氧運動就是那種像珍芳達跳的健身操嗎？
A: 拜託！有氧運動有很多種欸！慢跑、健走、騎腳踏車、游泳都是有氧運動。
B: 重量訓練是不是要去健身房才能做啊？這個我負擔不起。
A: 其實有很多方式可以訓練。你可以到運動用品店去買啞鈴，還有彈力帶，這些都不貴。如果有專業的器材和教練指導，當然是更理想啦。
(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times ／台北時報林俐凱)
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Jane Fonda workout videos
The US actor Jane Fonda released her first workout video in 1982. The video sold millions of copies and essentially started a new industry.
Last Sunday afternoon, Yilan County was struck by a magnitude 6.5 earthquake whose shock waves rippled out across the entire nation and left many people terrified. After the quake, an obstetrician at National Taiwan University Hospital named Shih Jin-chung made news after he claimed that an “earthquake warning bell” at his home had sounded a warning faster than the National Emergency Notification System. In a post on Facebook, Shih wrote that he purchased a scaled-down replica of the Bell of King Seongdeok in 1998 while touring Gyeongbokgung Palace during a visit to Seoul to give a lecture. Shih said that he
Well, I’m not going out in this (4/5) 嗯，這種天氣我才不出去（四） A: It’s freezing out there. The car won’t start. I’m going to be late for work. B: Call in sick. Look at the garden, it’s blanketed in snow. How beautiful! A: I don’t have a choice. I’m just worried that the roads will turn to ice or slush when the snow begins to melt. Cars will be skidding all over the road. B: Stay home, I tell you. We’ll make a snowman in the garden. . . or a snowdog. A: 外面超冷的，車子都發不動，我上班要遲到啦。 B: 請病假嘛，你看花園被雪覆蓋，多美！ A: 我別無選擇啊，只是擔心路面會結冰，或融雪時會一片泥濘，路上可能到處都是打滑的車子。 B: 所以我才說，待在家裡吧。我們可以在院子堆雪人……或雪狗。 （By Paul Cooper, Taipei Times ／台北時報張聖恩譯） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further
Well, I’m not going out in this (5/5) 嗯，這種天氣我才不出去（五） A: Could you come over and give me a hand? And bring a big bucket and a mop with you. B: What’s wrong? Has one of the water pipes in your house sprung another leak? A: No, the torrential rain has caused the river up the road to flood. The street outside my house is flooded. I’ve managed to put some sandbags by the door to keep the water out, but not before it transformed my living room into a lake. B: I’ll be over as soon as I can. A: 你能過來幫我一下嗎？順便帶一個大桶子和拖把過來。 B: 怎麼了？你家的水管又漏水變成噴泉囉？ A: 不是啦，暴雨讓道路前方的河流淹水了，流到我家外面的街上。我試著在門口放沙包不讓水湧進來，但客廳早就被淹成一片汪洋了。 B: 我會盡快過去。 （By Paul