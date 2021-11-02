SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

So what food should we eat? (2/5) 那要吃什麼東西才對呢？ （二）

A: One of you is too plump and the other is too skinny. If you want to get muscles, one will have to lose some weight and the other will have to put some on.

B: So I need to eat less, and he needs to eat and drink more?

A: It doesn’t work like that. You both need to eat the right foods. If you want to get in shape, 70 percent is diet, the other 30 percent is exercise.

Composite photograph of protein-rich foods, including fish, meat, dairy and eggs. 富含蛋白質的各類食物，包括魚、肉、奶、蛋。 Photo: Composite photograph, Taipei Times 照片：合成照

B: So what food should we eat?

A: You can eat protein-rich foods such as fish, meat, dairy and eggs, as protein promotes muscle growth.

A: 你們兩個人，一個太胖，一個太瘦。如果想要練出肌肉，你們一個要減重，一個要增胖啦！

B: 那我要節食，他要大吃大喝囉？

A: 也不是這樣。你們要吃對東西。要保持好的體態，百分之七十靠飲食，百分之三十靠運動。

B: 那要吃什麼東西才對呢？

A: 你們可以多吃富含蛋白質的食物，比如說魚、肉、奶、蛋，因為蛋白質會幫助肌肉生長。

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times ／台北時報林俐凱)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.