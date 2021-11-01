SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

So what food should we eat? (1/5) 那要吃什麼東西才對呢？（一）

A: Wow, look at that guy, when he lifts up his T-shirt you can see his six-pack!

B: Yeah, how cool is that! It’s not like the barrel of lard we have on our bellies.

A: I wonder how he got that?

A man with a well-defined six-pack. 腹部有明顯六塊肌的強健男子。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: If it means going to the gym every day, I’m out. I have neither the time nor the money.

A: Let’s go and ask him, see if he has any tips.

A: 哇你看那個人，T恤一掀起來，腹部都是六塊肌！

B: 對呀，好酷喔！不像我們，肚子都是一團肥油。

A: 不曉得他是怎麼練的？

B: 如果要每天去健身房，我做不到啦，我沒時間又沒錢。

A: 我們可以去請教他一下，看看有沒有什麼秘訣。

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times ／台北時報林俐凱)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.