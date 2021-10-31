NTU Hospital doctor touts mysterious earthquake warning bell 比國家級警報還早響！ 名醫施景中分享「防震神器」

Last Sunday afternoon, Yilan County was struck by a magnitude 6.5 earthquake whose shock waves rippled out across the entire nation and left many people terrified. After the quake, an obstetrician at National Taiwan University Hospital named Shih Jin-chung made news after he claimed that an “earthquake warning bell” at his home had sounded a warning faster than the National Emergency Notification System.

In a post on Facebook, Shih wrote that he purchased a scaled-down replica of the Bell of King Seongdeok in 1998 while touring Gyeongbokgung Palace during a visit to Seoul to give a lecture. Shih said that he originally planned to give the bell to one of his children as a toy, but the bronze bell ended up coming in handy during the 921 Earthquake the following year.

The original bronze bell, which measures 3.75m tall and 2.27m in diameter and weighs 18.9 tonnes, was commissioned by King Gyeongdeok during the Unified Silla period in honor of his father, King Seongdeok, and was cast in 771 AD. The bell is considered an exquisite example of art from the Unified Silla period. Today the bell is housed at Gyeongju National Museum.

The Bell of King Seongdeok on display at Gyeongju National Museum in South Korea. 「聖德大王神鐘」展示於南韓國立慶州博物館。 Photo: Wikimedia commons 照片：維基共享資源

In his Facebook post, Shih recollects that the bell began to frantically chime during the middle of the night on Sept. 21, 1999, before the shaking started. Shih says that since then the bell has on multiple occasions sounded a warning prior to a large earthquake occurring.

Shih wrote that although the model bell’s hammer had long ago stopped working, the bell nevertheless sounded the alarm before Sunday afternoon’s quake. Shih added that after the earthquake struck he contacted one of his universtiy classmates whose home is in Yilan County. The classmate assured Shih that their family was safe and sound, and the only harm done was some broken household objects.

A crane arm damaged by the earthquake dangles precariously from a high-rise building construction site in New Taipei City on Sunday last week. 上週日位於新北高樓工地，被地震折斷的吊臂懸於半空。 Photo: Liberty Times 照片：自由時報

宜蘭上週日下午發生規模六點五地震，全台有感的震動嚇壞不少民眾。台大醫院婦產科醫師施景中分享，家中有個「防震神器」總是會在地震時作響示警，甚至比國家級警報還要早。

施景中在臉書表示，一九九八年他受邀到首爾演講，當時到當地景點景福宮購買「聖德大王神鐘」縮小版模型，想要給小孩子當玩具玩，結果模型卻在隔年的九二一大地震派上用場。

「聖德大王神鐘」實測高三‧七五公尺，直徑二‧二七公尺，重量為十八‧九噸，於統一新羅時代由景德王委託製作紀念其父親聖德王，並於公元七七一年鑄造。「聖德大王神鐘」被確認為統一新羅時代的傑作，今保藏於國立慶州博物館。

A scale model of the Bell of King Seongdeok owned by National Taiwan University Hospital obstetrician Shih Jin-chung. 台大醫院婦產科醫師施景中的「聖德大王神鐘」縮小版模型。 Photo: Screen grab from Facebook 照片：翻攝臉書

施景中回憶，「記得當時半夜，當還沒有感覺到劇烈搖晃時，這個神鐘已經因為地震的強烈震波，拼命地噹噹作響。」後來偶爾幾次較大的地震，這個模型也一樣會發出聲音，提醒施景中。

施景中說，雖然模型的鐘槌老早就已經故障，但週日下午的強震，一樣讓模型大聲示警，甚至比國家級的警報還要早。施景中連繫家住宜蘭的大學同學，對方表示人平安，僅有些家具損毀。

