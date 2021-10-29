SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Well, I’m not going out in this (5/5) 嗯，這種天氣我才不出去（五）

A: Could you come over and give me a hand? And bring a big bucket and a mop with you.

B: What’s wrong? Has one of the water pipes in your house sprung another leak?

A: No, the torrential rain has caused the river up the road to flood. The street outside my house is flooded. I’ve managed to put some sandbags by the door to keep the water out, but not before it transformed my living room into a lake.

A pile of sandbags. 一堆沙包。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: I’ll be over as soon as I can.

A: 你能過來幫我一下嗎？順便帶一個大桶子和拖把過來。

B: 怎麼了？你家的水管又漏水變成噴泉囉？

A: 不是啦，暴雨讓道路前方的河流淹水了，流到我家外面的街上。我試著在門口放沙包不讓水湧進來，但客廳早就被淹成一片汪洋了。

B: 我會盡快過去。

（By Paul Cooper, Taipei Times ／台北時報張聖恩譯）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.