A: It’s freezing out there. The car won’t start. I’m going to be late for work.
B: Call in sick. Look at the garden, it’s blanketed in snow. How beautiful!
A: I don’t have a choice. I’m just worried that the roads will turn to ice or slush when the snow begins to melt. Cars will be skidding all over the road.
B: Stay home, I tell you. We’ll make a snowman in the garden. . . or a snowdog.
A: 外面超冷的，車子都發不動，我上班要遲到啦。
B: 請病假嘛，你看花園被雪覆蓋，多美！
A: 我別無選擇啊，只是擔心路面會結冰，或融雪時會一片泥濘，路上可能到處都是打滑的車子。
B: 所以我才說，待在家裡吧。我們可以在院子堆雪人……或雪狗。
（By Paul Cooper, Taipei Times ／台北時報張聖恩譯）
“It’s blanketed in snow”
A more “poetic” way to say “covered” in snow.
Well, I’m not going out in this (1/5) 嗯，這種天氣我才不出去（一） A: Look at the weather forecast for the next week. It’s going to be raining every day. B: Bummer. The weather forecasts are generally quite accurate, but just because it says there is a high likelihood of rain, it doesn’t mean that it will definitely rain, or that it will rain all day. A: Yeah, but look at Wednesday. It says there are going to be thunderstorms, with a 100% chance of rain! B: Then we’ll have to change our plans. I hate getting cold and wet. A: 你看下週的天氣預報，每天都會下雨。 B: 真倒霉，天氣預報通常蠻準的，不過就算預報說很可能是雨天，也不見得絕對會下雨，或是會下整天。 A: 也對啦，但你看下週三，預報說會有大雷雨耶，降雨機率是百分之百！ B: 那我們只好改變計畫，我真討厭濕冷的天氣。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times ／台北時報張聖恩譯） Audio