SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Well, I’m not going out in this (4/5) 嗯，這種天氣我才不出去（四）

A: It’s freezing out there. The car won’t start. I’m going to be late for work.

B: Call in sick. Look at the garden, it’s blanketed in snow. How beautiful!

A: I don’t have a choice. I’m just worried that the roads will turn to ice or slush when the snow begins to melt. Cars will be skidding all over the road.

A car covered in snow. 一輛被雪覆蓋的車子。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: Stay home, I tell you. We’ll make a snowman in the garden. . . or a snowdog.

A: 外面超冷的，車子都發不動，我上班要遲到啦。

B: 請病假嘛，你看花園被雪覆蓋，多美！

A: 我別無選擇啊，只是擔心路面會結冰，或融雪時會一片泥濘，路上可能到處都是打滑的車子。

B: 所以我才說，待在家裡吧。我們可以在院子堆雪人……或雪狗。

（By Paul Cooper, Taipei Times ／台北時報張聖恩譯）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.