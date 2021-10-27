Whitney Houston launches hologram concert residency in Las Vegas 惠妮進駐賭城 全息投影演唱會開唱

Viva Las Vegas! Nine years after her tragic death, Whitney Houston is following the footsteps of other pop divas such as Celine Dion, Lady Gaga and Mariah Carey by launching a hologram concert residency in the “Sin City.” The new show, “An Evening with Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert,” opened at Harrah’s Las Vegas on Tuesday US time.

Houston, who was inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last year, has been lauded as one of the greatest female singers of all time. With the latest 3D projection technology, the late singer’s hologram will perform her megahits, joined by her original band and backup singers. The concert residency featuring 156 shows will run until May 1 next year.

An authorized Houston biopic is also coming next year. British actress Naomi Ackie will play the legendary superstar in the musical biopic, I Wanna Dance with Somebody, named after her 1987 hit. The film is set for a Christmas 2022 release.

Singer Whitney Houston performs on ABC’s “Good Morning America” in New York on Sept. 1, 2009. 歌手惠妮休斯頓在ABC電視網的「早安美國」演唱，二○○九年九月一日攝於紐約。 Photo: AFP 照片：法新社

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

拉斯維加斯萬歲！流行天后惠妮休斯頓在九年前驟逝，她於近日跟隨其他天后的腳步，繼席琳狄翁、女神卡卡、瑪麗亞凱利之後，在這座「罪惡之城」展開全息投影的駐城演唱會。她的「惠妮之夜：惠妮休斯頓全息投影演唱會」，已於美國時間本週二在哈利士賭場飯店開唱。

休斯頓常被人譽為史上最偉大的女歌手之一，並於去年獲選進入「搖滾名人堂」。藉由最新的3D立體投影技術，這位已故天后將透過全息投影演唱她的金曲，並加入原來的樂隊及合音演出。這次的駐城演唱會將一連熱唱一百五十六場，直到明年的五月一日。

此外，一部獲得正式授權的休斯頓傳記電影明年也將上映，由英國女星娜歐蜜艾基飾演這位傳奇巨星。傳記片名取自她一九八七年冠軍單曲的歌名︰《想與某人共舞》，該片預計明年耶誕節檔期上映。

(台北時報張聖恩)