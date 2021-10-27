A: Where are you going?
B: I’m off for a run. It’s a beautiful day out there, and I want to take advantage of the sunshine.
A: It’s midday: don’t you think you should wait a while? The sun out there is brutal; you’ll overheat in 20 minutes.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: Don’t worry, I have put on plenty of sunscreen and I’ve got a hydration backpack, so I won’t get dehydrated.
A: 你要去哪裡？
B: 我要去跑步，戶外天氣真好，我想要趁機享受陽光。
A: 現在日正當中，你不覺得該等一下嗎？外面艷陽高照，你二十分鐘就會熱昏。
B: 別擔心，我擦了一大堆防曬乳，還帶了一個水袋背包，所以不會脫水。
（By Paul Cooper, Taipei Times ／台北時報張聖恩譯）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Brutal
Here, it means the sun is very hot; you could also say “fierce.”
