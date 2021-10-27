SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Well, I’m not going out in this (3/5) 嗯，這種天氣我才不出去（三）

A: Where are you going?

B: I’m off for a run. It’s a beautiful day out there, and I want to take advantage of the sunshine.

A: It’s midday: don’t you think you should wait a while? The sun out there is brutal; you’ll overheat in 20 minutes.

A woman jogging on a sunny day. 一名女子在晴天慢跑。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: Don’t worry, I have put on plenty of sunscreen and I’ve got a hydration backpack, so I won’t get dehydrated.

A: 你要去哪裡？

B: 我要去跑步，戶外天氣真好，我想要趁機享受陽光。

A: 現在日正當中，你不覺得該等一下嗎？外面艷陽高照，你二十分鐘就會熱昏。

B: 別擔心，我擦了一大堆防曬乳，還帶了一個水袋背包，所以不會脫水。

（By Paul Cooper, Taipei Times ／台北時報張聖恩譯）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.