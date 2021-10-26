SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Well, I’m not going out in this (2/5) 嗯，這種天氣我才不出去（二）

A: Can you hear that wind howl? It sounds like a typhoon out there.

B: It is a typhoon! It hasn’t actually landed, it’s only passing at the moment, but we’re still getting strong gusts of wind.

C: I just came from outside. The whole street by the entrance to the building is like a wind tunnel. I was almost blown off my feet. And the driving rain had me soaked in seconds.

A man holds onto a lamppost during a typhoon. 一名男子在颱風時抓著街排水管。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

A: Well, I’m not going out in this. I’m staying in the office, where it’s warm and dry.

A: 你有聽到狂風怒吼嗎？外面聽起來像刮颱風一樣。

B: 是有颱風啊！雖然沒真正登陸，目前只是經過，還是帶來陣陣強風。

C: 我剛從外面回來，靠近大樓入口的街道根本是個風洞，被風吹到腳都站不穩，大風雨才幾秒鐘就把我淋濕了。

A: 嗯，這種天氣我才不出去，還是待在辦公室裡溫暖又乾爽。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times ／台北時報張聖恩譯）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.