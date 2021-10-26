A: Can you hear that wind howl? It sounds like a typhoon out there.
B: It is a typhoon! It hasn’t actually landed, it’s only passing at the moment, but we’re still getting strong gusts of wind.
C: I just came from outside. The whole street by the entrance to the building is like a wind tunnel. I was almost blown off my feet. And the driving rain had me soaked in seconds.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
A: Well, I’m not going out in this. I’m staying in the office, where it’s warm and dry.
A: 你有聽到狂風怒吼嗎？外面聽起來像刮颱風一樣。
B: 是有颱風啊！雖然沒真正登陸，目前只是經過，還是帶來陣陣強風。
C: 我剛從外面回來，靠近大樓入口的街道根本是個風洞，被風吹到腳都站不穩，大風雨才幾秒鐘就把我淋濕了。
A: 嗯，這種天氣我才不出去，還是待在辦公室裡溫暖又乾爽。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times ／台北時報張聖恩譯）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Driving rain
Rain accelerated by a strong wind.
