Well, I’m not going out in this (1/5) 嗯，這種天氣我才不出去（一）

A: Look at the weather forecast for the next week. It’s going to be raining every day.

B: Bummer. The weather forecasts are generally quite accurate, but just because it says there is a high likelihood of rain, it doesn’t mean that it will definitely rain, or that it will rain all day.

A: Yeah, but look at Wednesday. It says there are going to be thunderstorms, with a 100% chance of rain!

A pair of rubber boots and an umbrella in the rain. 在雨中的雨鞋和雨傘。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: Then we’ll have to change our plans. I hate getting cold and wet.

A: 你看下週的天氣預報，每天都會下雨。

B: 真倒霉，天氣預報通常蠻準的，不過就算預報說很可能是雨天，也不見得絕對會下雨，或是會下整天。

A: 也對啦，但你看下週三，預報說會有大雷雨耶，降雨機率是百分之百！

B: 那我們只好改變計畫，我真討厭濕冷的天氣。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times ／台北時報張聖恩譯）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.