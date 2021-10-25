A: Look at the weather forecast for the next week. It’s going to be raining every day.
B: Bummer. The weather forecasts are generally quite accurate, but just because it says there is a high likelihood of rain, it doesn’t mean that it will definitely rain, or that it will rain all day.
A: Yeah, but look at Wednesday. It says there are going to be thunderstorms, with a 100% chance of rain!
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: Then we’ll have to change our plans. I hate getting cold and wet.
A: 你看下週的天氣預報，每天都會下雨。
B: 真倒霉，天氣預報通常蠻準的，不過就算預報說很可能是雨天，也不見得絕對會下雨，或是會下整天。
A: 也對啦，但你看下週三，預報說會有大雷雨耶，降雨機率是百分之百！
B: 那我們只好改變計畫，我真討厭濕冷的天氣。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times ／台北時報張聖恩譯）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Bummer
An expression of disappointment.
You can still eat what you want (2/5) 你想吃的還是可以吃（二） A: What did you have for lunch that has made you this tired? B: Today I had congee. But I usually eat fried rice or noodles. A: No wonder. Those are all refined starch, they’ll send your blood sugar sky high and make you want to sleep. B: Why will refined starch send your blood sugar levels through the roof? A: Because they’re easily digestible, and they will dump a load of glucose into your blood in one go, like turning the faucet on full. B: So how do I stop the water gushing out? A: 你午餐是吃了什麼啊，讓你這麼想睡？ B: 我今天吃的是粥。不過我一般比較常吃炒飯或是麵。 A:
You can still eat what you want (3/5) 你想吃的還是可以吃（三） A: Foods with non-refined starch, such as brown rice, whole grain bread and oats are less easy to digest, so they will release the glucose more slowly and steadily, just like if you turn on the faucet more carefully, so that your blood sugar won’t jump up all of a sudden. B: So we should eat more non-refined starchy foods, is that right? A: Yes, so you should be eating less of foods such as white rice, noodles, white bread, cakes and cookies — because these are all refined. B: I’ve been hearing the phrase “low GI diet” a lot recently, is this
You can still eat what you want (4/5) 你想吃的還是可以吃（四） A: If you don’t want to go into a food coma after eating food, there is another thing you could try: eating more fruit and vegetables. B: Ah, I’ve tried that! For a while I wanted to lose weight, and I only ate vegetables and chicken salad for all three meals, and I ended up not being able to sleep because I was so hungry. I gave that idea up pretty quickly. A: That was a bit extreme: I’m not surprised you couldn’t see it through. Starchy foods will make you feel satiated. I’m not saying you shouldn’t eat
The original Superman Clark Kent fell for a journalist, and his son Jonathan Kent is doing the same, although this time the new Superman is falling in love with a man. On Oct. 11, to coincide with US “National Coming Out Day,” DC Comics announced that the new Superman will have a romance with male reporter Jay Nakamura. The couple will even kiss in a comic to be published next month, the publisher said, describing the new Superman as “bisexual.” As CNN commented, Jon will not be the first queer superhero when he comes out as bisexual next month, but he