A: What did you have for lunch that has made you this tired?
B: Today I had congee. But I usually eat fried rice or noodles.
A: No wonder. Those are all refined starch, they’ll send your blood sugar sky high and make you want to sleep.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: Why will refined starch send your blood sugar levels through the roof?
A: Because they’re easily digestible, and they will dump a load of glucose into your blood in one go, like turning the faucet on full.
B: So how do I stop the water gushing out?
A: 你午餐是吃了什麼啊，讓你這麼想睡？
B: 我今天吃的是粥。不過我一般比較常吃炒飯或是麵。
A: 難怪，這些都是精緻澱粉，會讓血糖濃度快速上升，也會讓你想睡覺。
B: 為什麼精緻澱粉會讓血糖快速上升啊？
A: 因為它很好消化分解，一下子釋放出太多葡萄糖到血液裡，就像把水龍頭一下子開很大。
B: 那要怎樣才能把水龍頭關小一點呢？
(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times / 台北時報林俐凱)
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
