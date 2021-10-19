SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

You can still eat what you want (2/5) 你想吃的還是可以吃（二）

A: What did you have for lunch that has made you this tired?

B: Today I had congee. But I usually eat fried rice or noodles.

A: No wonder. Those are all refined starch, they’ll send your blood sugar sky high and make you want to sleep.

A bowl of beef noodles and a side dish. 一碗牛肉麵，以及數樣小菜 。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: Why will refined starch send your blood sugar levels through the roof?

A: Because they’re easily digestible, and they will dump a load of glucose into your blood in one go, like turning the faucet on full.

B: So how do I stop the water gushing out?

A: 你午餐是吃了什麼啊，讓你這麼想睡？

B: 我今天吃的是粥。不過我一般比較常吃炒飯或是麵。

A: 難怪，這些都是精緻澱粉，會讓血糖濃度快速上升，也會讓你想睡覺。

B: 為什麼精緻澱粉會讓血糖快速上升啊？

A: 因為它很好消化分解，一下子釋放出太多葡萄糖到血液裡，就像把水龍頭一下子開很大。

B: 那要怎樣才能把水龍頭關小一點呢？

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times / 台北時報林俐凱)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.