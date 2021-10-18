Tainan’s Jacana Ecological Park joints Satoyama Initiative 官田水雉生態園區 加入國際里山倡議

Represented by the Taiwan Wild Bird Federation (TWBF), the Jacana Ecological Education Park in Tainan’s Guantian District officially joined the International Partnership for the Satoyama Initiative (IPSI) this year, becoming the IPSI’s 279th member as well as the 18th Taiwanese organization to join it. The partnership aims to ensure that landscapes and cultural diversity are not threatened.

Lee Wen-chen, director of the Jacana Ecological Education Park, said that the TWBF is the largest bird conservation alliance in Taiwan, consisting of 21 non-governmental organizations dedicated to bird conservation and the environment. The Jacana Ecological Education Park is managed by the Tainan Wild Bird Society, a member group of the TWBF.

Jacanas inhabit wetlands where floating plants grow. In the absence of natural habitat, water caltrop ponds become alternatives that provide a suitable environment for jacanas to breed and forage.

A pheasant-tailed jacana forages in a lotus pond in Tainan. 一隻水雉在台南的蓮花田中覓食。 Photo courtesy of Jacana Ecological Education Park 照片：水雉生態教育園區提供

Most of the remaining jacanas in Taiwan inhabit the water caltrop ponds in Tainan’s Guantian District, so that Taiwan’s main water caltrop producing area is also its most crucial jacana habitat.

Known as the “home of water caltrops,” Guantian is a place where jacanas and water caltrops thrive together, attracting a large number of tourists every autumn.

It is the season when farmers are seen across Guantian busily picking water caltrops and selling them at stalls along the main roads. The Water Caltrop Festival, which will take place on Saturday, is definitely not to be missed.

(Translated by Lin Lee-kai, Taipei Times)

台南市官田區水雉生態教育園區由中華民國野鳥學會（簡稱中華鳥會）代表，今年正式加入「國際里山倡議夥伴關係網路（IPSI）」，成為第兩百七十九個成員，也是台灣第十八個成功加入IPSI的組織，確保地景與文化多樣性不受威脅。

水雉生態教育園區主任李文珍表示，中華鳥會是台灣最大的鳥類保育聯盟組織，由全國二十一個致力於鳥類保育與環境的民間團體所共同組成。「水雉生態教育園區」是由中華鳥會的團體會員台南市野鳥學會所負責經營。

水雉喜好在生長浮水植物的濕地棲息，在缺乏天然棲地的條件下，菱角田也提供適合的環境，讓水雉能夠繁衍和覓食。台灣僅存的水雉大多棲息在台南官田的菱角田，因此這台灣最主要的菱角產地，也成為全台最關鍵的水雉棲息地。

官田區有「菱角之鄉」美名，水雉與菱角相生相伴，每年秋天都吸引大批遊客來觀賞。

現在官田區菱角田四處可見農民忙採菱風光，各主要道路旁也有農民擺攤賣菱角。本週六登場的菱角節產業文化活動，更是不可錯過。

（自由時報記者王涵平）