Represented by the Taiwan Wild Bird Federation (TWBF), the Jacana Ecological Education Park in Tainan’s Guantian District officially joined the International Partnership for the Satoyama Initiative (IPSI) this year, becoming the IPSI’s 279th member as well as the 18th Taiwanese organization to join it. The partnership aims to ensure that landscapes and cultural diversity are not threatened.
Lee Wen-chen, director of the Jacana Ecological Education Park, said that the TWBF is the largest bird conservation alliance in Taiwan, consisting of 21 non-governmental organizations dedicated to bird conservation and the environment. The Jacana Ecological Education Park is managed by the Tainan Wild Bird Society, a member group of the TWBF.
Jacanas inhabit wetlands where floating plants grow. In the absence of natural habitat, water caltrop ponds become alternatives that provide a suitable environment for jacanas to breed and forage.
Photo courtesy of Jacana Ecological Education Park 照片：水雉生態教育園區提供
Most of the remaining jacanas in Taiwan inhabit the water caltrop ponds in Tainan’s Guantian District, so that Taiwan’s main water caltrop producing area is also its most crucial jacana habitat.
Known as the “home of water caltrops,” Guantian is a place where jacanas and water caltrops thrive together, attracting a large number of tourists every autumn.
It is the season when farmers are seen across Guantian busily picking water caltrops and selling them at stalls along the main roads. The Water Caltrop Festival, which will take place on Saturday, is definitely not to be missed.
(Translated by Lin Lee-kai, Taipei Times)
台南市官田區水雉生態教育園區由中華民國野鳥學會（簡稱中華鳥會）代表，今年正式加入「國際里山倡議夥伴關係網路（IPSI）」，成為第兩百七十九個成員，也是台灣第十八個成功加入IPSI的組織，確保地景與文化多樣性不受威脅。
水雉生態教育園區主任李文珍表示，中華鳥會是台灣最大的鳥類保育聯盟組織，由全國二十一個致力於鳥類保育與環境的民間團體所共同組成。「水雉生態教育園區」是由中華鳥會的團體會員台南市野鳥學會所負責經營。
水雉喜好在生長浮水植物的濕地棲息，在缺乏天然棲地的條件下，菱角田也提供適合的環境，讓水雉能夠繁衍和覓食。台灣僅存的水雉大多棲息在台南官田的菱角田，因此這台灣最主要的菱角產地，也成為全台最關鍵的水雉棲息地。
官田區有「菱角之鄉」美名，水雉與菱角相生相伴，每年秋天都吸引大批遊客來觀賞。
現在官田區菱角田四處可見農民忙採菱風光，各主要道路旁也有農民擺攤賣菱角。本週六登場的菱角節產業文化活動，更是不可錯過。
（自由時報記者王涵平）
Hit Netflix series “Squid Game” from South Korea has gone viral across the world by turning childhood playground games into deadly survival challenges. The horror series has generated much talk since its debut on Sept. 17, becoming the first drama series to top the charts in all 83 countries where Netflix streams. In the show, the 456 cash-strapped contestants must compete with one another for a prize of 45.6 billion won (about US$38.66 million) in six games. In the “Red Light, Green Light” episode, for example, players are shot for failing to stand still at the red light call. According to
Have you ever felt like you have been conned when you joyfully open a bag of potato chips, only to find a mere handful of chips inside? The Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) says that storage in a sealed bag filled with nitrogen is necessary to keep the chips fresh and tasty. The TFDA shared a post on its Facebook page and an article on its Web site, in which it said that potato chips are fried at a high temperature during the manufacturing process, and when they come into contact with air they can easily become oxidized, which would
What is that app anyway? (2/5) 那到底是什麼應用程式啊？（二） A: How much longer do we need to ride? B: According to this app, we should be there in just under an hour. It says we still have about 20km to go. A: Great, we’re making excellent time. We’ll be there just in time for lunch. And I thought it would take us at least another 2 hours. B: Oh, hold on a second: it looks like the app is pointing in the direction we came from. I think it has plotted the route home. A: 我們還要騎多遠啊？ B: 這個應用程式顯示說，我們應該不到一個小時就會到了，大概還要騎二十公里。 A: 太好了，我們的速度比預期中快，可以剛好在午餐前抵達。我以為至少還要再花兩小時才會到呢。 B: 噢，等等，這應用程式指的好像是我們來的方向。它標示的路線是回頭路啦！ (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times / 台北時報林俐凱譯) Audio recordings
A: What is that app anyway? First it sends you on a wild goose chase, and then it decides to tell you how to ride home when you haven’t even got to your destination. B: Tell me about it! Either I’m really stupid, or this bike app is badly designed. You don’t need to say which one you think it is. A: How much did you pay for it? B: It’s free, but you have to pay if you want to access some premium functions. I’m doing the free week trial for the premium content, but if things go on