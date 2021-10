SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

What is that app anyway? (2/5) 那到底是什麼應用程式啊?(二) A: How much longer do we need to ride? B: According to this app, we should be there in just under an hour. It says we still have about 20km to go. A: Great, we’re making excellent time. We’ll be there just in time for lunch. And I thought it would take us at least another 2 hours. B: Oh, hold on a second: it looks like the app is pointing in the direction we came from. I think it has plotted the route home. A: 我們還要騎多遠啊? B: 這個應用程式顯示說,我們應該不到一個小時就會到了,大概還要騎二十公里。 A: 太好了,我們的速度比預期中快,可以剛好在午餐前抵達。我以為至少還要再花兩小時才會到呢。 B: 噢,等等,這應用程式指的好像是我們來的方向。它標示的路線是回頭路啦! (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times / 台北時報林俐凱譯) Audio recordings