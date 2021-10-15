SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

What is that app anyway? (5/5) 那到底是什麼應用程式啊？（五）

A: Well, we’ve arrived, but no thanks to the bike route map app.

B: Actually, it was pretty useful in the end. It did show us some good route options away from the main road.

A: Oh, well if that’s the case, I take back my words. That last stretch of road through small villages was beautiful.

A quiet country road. 靜謐的鄉間小路。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: Yes, don’t judge an app by the bonehead who uses it without working out how to use it first.

A: 我們到了。不過我對你那個自行車路線圖App敬謝不敏。

B: 其實這個App到最後還蠻有用的。它標示了一些主要道路之外不錯的路線。

A: 喔，如果是這樣的話，那我收回我的話。最後穿過幾個小村莊的那段路真的很美。

B: 對呀。不要因為某個笨蛋沒先搞懂怎麼用，就對那個App妄下評斷。

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times / 台北時報林俐凱譯)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.