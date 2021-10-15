A: Well, we’ve arrived, but no thanks to the bike route map app.
B: Actually, it was pretty useful in the end. It did show us some good route options away from the main road.
A: Oh, well if that’s the case, I take back my words. That last stretch of road through small villages was beautiful.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: Yes, don’t judge an app by the bonehead who uses it without working out how to use it first.
A: 我們到了。不過我對你那個自行車路線圖App敬謝不敏。
B: 其實這個App到最後還蠻有用的。它標示了一些主要道路之外不錯的路線。
A: 喔，如果是這樣的話，那我收回我的話。最後穿過幾個小村莊的那段路真的很美。
B: 對呀。不要因為某個笨蛋沒先搞懂怎麼用，就對那個App妄下評斷。
(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times / 台北時報林俐凱譯)
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
I take back my words
This is an admission that the speaker was wrong.
Hit Netflix series “Squid Game” from South Korea has gone viral across the world by turning childhood playground games into deadly survival challenges. The horror series has generated much talk since its debut on Sept. 17, becoming the first drama series to top the charts in all 83 countries where Netflix streams. In the show, the 456 cash-strapped contestants must compete with one another for a prize of 45.6 billion won (about US$38.66 million) in six games. In the “Red Light, Green Light” episode, for example, players are shot for failing to stand still at the red light call. According to
A: Where on earth were you? I’ve been waiting here for 40 minutes. B: Give me time to catch my breath. I know I’m late: I’ve been rushing to get here. A: We agreed to meet at 10. It’s now getting on for quarter to 11. I was worried sick. I thought you’d had an accident or something. Why didn’t you send an SMS? B: I’m really sorry. I got lost. I’m not familiar with this bicycle route app, and it sent me around the houses. A: 你到底跑到哪裡去了？我已經在這裡等你四十分鐘了。 B: 你讓我喘口氣。我知道我遲到了啦，我是趕過來的。 A: 我們說好要在十點碰面的，現在快十點四十五分了。我擔心得要命！我還以為你發生了什麼意外。你為什麼不傳個簡訊給我？ B: 真的很對不起啦！我迷路了。我對這個自行車路線應用程式不太熟，它指引我去走的路拐彎抹角的。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times /
Have you ever felt like you have been conned when you joyfully open a bag of potato chips, only to find a mere handful of chips inside? The Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) says that storage in a sealed bag filled with nitrogen is necessary to keep the chips fresh and tasty. The TFDA shared a post on its Facebook page and an article on its Web site, in which it said that potato chips are fried at a high temperature during the manufacturing process, and when they come into contact with air they can easily become oxidized, which would
What is that app anyway? (2/5) 那到底是什麼應用程式啊？（二） A: How much longer do we need to ride? B: According to this app, we should be there in just under an hour. It says we still have about 20km to go. A: Great, we’re making excellent time. We’ll be there just in time for lunch. And I thought it would take us at least another 2 hours. B: Oh, hold on a second: it looks like the app is pointing in the direction we came from. I think it has plotted the route home. A: 我們還要騎多遠啊？ B: 這個應用程式顯示說，我們應該不到一個小時就會到了，大概還要騎二十公里。 A: 太好了，我們的速度比預期中快，可以剛好在午餐前抵達。我以為至少還要再花兩小時才會到呢。 B: 噢，等等，這應用程式指的好像是我們來的方向。它標示的路線是回頭路啦！ (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times / 台北時報林俐凱譯) Audio recordings