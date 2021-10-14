SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

What is that app anyway? (4/5) 那到底是什麼應用程式啊？（四）

A: I’m sure you just need to spend some time using the app and you’ll get the hang of it. Do you think the paid-for premium content is worth it?

B: I think some of the premium functions add value, but I’m not sure they’re necessary. You can download the map onto your phone, for example.

A: What’s the point in that?

A phone GPS map app. 手機GPS地圖應用程式。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: It means you can still access the map without staying connected to the GPS system, which drains your battery really quickly.

A: 我想你只要花時間多用用這個App，你就會熟悉它了。你覺得付費使用這些進階功能值得嗎？

B: 我覺得有些進階功能是讓它更有價值啦，但是我不確定它的必要性在哪裡。比如說，你可以把地圖下載到你的手機。

A: 為什麼要下載地圖到手機啊？

B: 這樣你不用連上GPS，就可以使用地圖。用GPS很耗電的。

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times / 台北時報林俐凱譯)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.