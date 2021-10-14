A: I’m sure you just need to spend some time using the app and you’ll get the hang of it. Do you think the paid-for premium content is worth it?
B: I think some of the premium functions add value, but I’m not sure they’re necessary. You can download the map onto your phone, for example.
A: What’s the point in that?
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: It means you can still access the map without staying connected to the GPS system, which drains your battery really quickly.
A: 我想你只要花時間多用用這個App，你就會熟悉它了。你覺得付費使用這些進階功能值得嗎？
B: 我覺得有些進階功能是讓它更有價值啦，但是我不確定它的必要性在哪裡。比如說，你可以把地圖下載到你的手機。
A: 為什麼要下載地圖到手機啊？
B: 這樣你不用連上GPS，就可以使用地圖。用GPS很耗電的。
(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times / 台北時報林俐凱譯)
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Get the hang of something
Become used to or familiar with a process, skill or technique so that something previously difficult is now much easier to do.
A: And how big is this bubble milk tea? NT$80? Heavens, for that money you could buy a lunchbox. What a waste of money. B: That’s how much drinks cost nowadays. My classmates drink one of those a day. A: These drinks are too sweet, they’re bad for you and it’s all empty calories with no nutritional value. And don’t get me started on the pizza and fried chicken, that’s just greasy junk food. B: I know, but it’s OK once in a while: it helps you relax, and that increases your study and work efficiency, so it’s worth
Hit Netflix series “Squid Game” from South Korea has gone viral across the world by turning childhood playground games into deadly survival challenges. The horror series has generated much talk since its debut on Sept. 17, becoming the first drama series to top the charts in all 83 countries where Netflix streams. In the show, the 456 cash-strapped contestants must compete with one another for a prize of 45.6 billion won (about US$38.66 million) in six games. In the “Red Light, Green Light” episode, for example, players are shot for failing to stand still at the red light call. According to
A: Where on earth were you? I’ve been waiting here for 40 minutes. B: Give me time to catch my breath. I know I’m late: I’ve been rushing to get here. A: We agreed to meet at 10. It’s now getting on for quarter to 11. I was worried sick. I thought you’d had an accident or something. Why didn’t you send an SMS? B: I’m really sorry. I got lost. I’m not familiar with this bicycle route app, and it sent me around the houses. A: 你到底跑到哪裡去了？我已經在這裡等你四十分鐘了。 B: 你讓我喘口氣。我知道我遲到了啦，我是趕過來的。 A: 我們說好要在十點碰面的，現在快十點四十五分了。我擔心得要命！我還以為你發生了什麼意外。你為什麼不傳個簡訊給我？ B: 真的很對不起啦！我迷路了。我對這個自行車路線應用程式不太熟，它指引我去走的路拐彎抹角的。 （Paul Cooper, Taipei Times /
What is that app anyway? (2/5) 那到底是什麼應用程式啊？（二） A: How much longer do we need to ride? B: According to this app, we should be there in just under an hour. It says we still have about 20km to go. A: Great, we’re making excellent time. We’ll be there just in time for lunch. And I thought it would take us at least another 2 hours. B: Oh, hold on a second: it looks like the app is pointing in the direction we came from. I think it has plotted the route home. A: 我們還要騎多遠啊？ B: 這個應用程式顯示說，我們應該不到一個小時就會到了，大概還要騎二十公里。 A: 太好了，我們的速度比預期中快，可以剛好在午餐前抵達。我以為至少還要再花兩小時才會到呢。 B: 噢，等等，這應用程式指的好像是我們來的方向。它標示的路線是回頭路啦！ (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times / 台北時報林俐凱譯) Audio recordings