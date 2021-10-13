Netflix’s popular ‘Squid Game’ sparks concerns 《魷魚遊戲》 爆紅 學校提出警告

Hit Netflix series “Squid Game” from South Korea has gone viral across the world by turning childhood playground games into deadly survival challenges. The horror series has generated much talk since its debut on Sept. 17, becoming the first drama series to top the charts in all 83 countries where Netflix streams.

In the show, the 456 cash-strapped contestants must compete with one another for a prize of 45.6 billion won (about US$38.66 million) in six games. In the “Red Light, Green Light” episode, for example, players are shot for failing to stand still at the red light call. According to the company’s co-chief executive Ted Sarandos, the nine-episode series is expected to become Netflix’s most popular show ever.

Following the success of season one, season two of the show is already in the works. However, due to the extremely violent scenes in the show, some elementary schools have urged parents not to let children watch “Squid Game,” worrying that kids may copy the dangerous playground games.

The cast of “Squid Game” in a still. 《魷魚遊戲》的演員們在劇照中。 Photo courtesy of Netflix 照片：網飛提供

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

影音平台網飛推出的熱門南韓影集《魷魚遊戲》，將童年大地遊戲改造為致命生存挑戰，近日在全球一夕爆紅。這部恐怖影集九月十七日開播，隨即掀起熱議，更創下在有網飛服務的所有八十三國登上排行榜冠軍之紀錄。

在這部影集中，共有四百五十六名窮困潦倒的參賽者，將參加一場六項遊戲的生死鬥，爭奪四百五十六億韓元（約三千八百多萬美元）的獎金。例如在「一二三木頭人」的遊戲中，該靜止不動時沒站穩的玩家們就會遭到射殺。網飛共同執行長薩蘭多斯表示，此劇可望成為該平台有史以來最受歡迎節目。

由於第一季大獲成功，第二季據報導已開拍。然而因劇中不少場景太過殘暴，有些小學力勸家長不要讓小孩觀賞《魷魚遊戲》，並擔心孩子可能會模仿那些危險的大地遊戲。

（台北時報張聖恩）