SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

What is that app anyway? (2/5) 那到底是什麼應用程式啊？（二）

A: How much longer do we need to ride?

B: According to this app, we should be there in just under an hour. It says we still have about 20km to go.

A: Great, we’re making excellent time. We’ll be there just in time for lunch. And I thought it would take us at least another 2 hours.

A couple riding along a country lane. 在鄉間小路上騎車的情侶。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: Oh, hold on a second: it looks like the app is pointing in the direction we came from. I think it has plotted the route home.

A: 我們還要騎多遠啊？

B: 這個應用程式顯示說，我們應該不到一個小時就會到了，大概還要騎二十公里。

A: 太好了，我們的速度比預期中快，可以剛好在午餐前抵達。我以為至少還要再花兩小時才會到呢。

B: 噢，等等，這應用程式指的好像是我們來的方向。它標示的路線是回頭路啦！

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times / 台北時報林俐凱譯)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.