A: Where on earth were you? I’ve been waiting here for 40 minutes.
B: Give me time to catch my breath. I know I’m late: I’ve been rushing to get here.
A: We agreed to meet at 10. It’s now getting on for quarter to 11. I was worried sick. I thought you’d had an accident or something. Why didn’t you send an SMS?
B: I’m really sorry. I got lost. I’m not familiar with this bicycle route app, and it sent me around the houses.
A: 你到底跑到哪裡去了？我已經在這裡等你四十分鐘了。
B: 你讓我喘口氣。我知道我遲到了啦，我是趕過來的。
A: 我們說好要在十點碰面的，現在快十點四十五分了。我擔心得要命！我還以為你發生了什麼意外。你為什麼不傳個簡訊給我？
B: 真的很對不起啦！我迷路了。我對這個自行車路線應用程式不太熟，它指引我去走的路拐彎抹角的。
Around the houses
An unnecessarily long or complicated detour.
