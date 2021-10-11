SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

A: Where on earth were you? I’ve been waiting here for 40 minutes.

B: Give me time to catch my breath. I know I’m late: I’ve been rushing to get here.

A: We agreed to meet at 10. It’s now getting on for quarter to 11. I was worried sick. I thought you’d had an accident or something. Why didn’t you send an SMS?

A man waiting by his bike. 男子倚著自行車等候。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: I’m really sorry. I got lost. I’m not familiar with this bicycle route app, and it sent me around the houses.

A: 你到底跑到哪裡去了？我已經在這裡等你四十分鐘了。

B: 你讓我喘口氣。我知道我遲到了啦，我是趕過來的。

A: 我們說好要在十點碰面的，現在快十點四十五分了。我擔心得要命！我還以為你發生了什麼意外。你為什麼不傳個簡訊給我？

B: 真的很對不起啦！我迷路了。我對這個自行車路線應用程式不太熟，它指引我去走的路拐彎抹角的。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times / 台北時報林俐凱譯）