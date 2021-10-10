Chiayi City Government has this year released “science treasure boxes” that aim to make learning science fun for children through a series of entertaining games and hands-on activities designed to allow children to study in a relaxed way. On Monday, Chiayi City Mayor Huang Min-hui oversaw the distribution of treasure boxes to 154 elementary schools in Yunlin County in a collaborative effort to promote science education.
Science games contained within the boxes include one where you learn about mechanics by using bamboo chopsticks to build a Leonardo da Vinci-inspired self-supporting bridge, and another where you learn about carbon dioxide production by combining baking soda with citric acid and water to make a fire extinguisher. Children can play the games at home with their parents.
Huang says that Chiayi City Government’s Science Education Exposition has in the past been warmly received by students and parents in Chiayi and neighboring Yunlin County, but the expo was canceled this year due to the pandemic. Consequently, Chiayi City Government decided to give students the “science treasure boxes” with a range of age-appropriate science-based activities, says Huang. More than 20,000 boxes have been distributed to date and have garnered an extremely positive response, says Huang, who adds that the boxes donated to schools in Yunlin County are a revised version, which contain activities suitable for each elementary school year group.
Photo: Huang Shu-li, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報黃淑莉
At Monday’s event, Yunlin County Commissioner Chang Li-shan thanked the Chiayi City Government for sharing a great educational resource with students in Yunlin and said that science education should be put into practice during students’ everyday lives to spark childrens’ interest in study. Chang added that the science kits will help train students’ logical thinking and stimulate their curiosity and passion for exploration. She returned the favor by sending character-building teaching materials developed by Yunlin County Government to 29 elementary schools in Chiayi City.
(Liberty Times, translated by Edward Jones)
嘉義市今年推出「科學寶盒」把科學變好玩，有趣遊戲讓孩子動手做、輕鬆學，嘉義市長黃敏惠本週一帶著寶盒送給雲林縣一百五十四所國小，雲嘉攜手推動科學教育。
Photo: Huang Shu-li, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報黃淑莉
用幾根竹筷子就搭蓋一座達文西橋，從中認識力學；小蘇打加檸檬酸再加水，可以當滅火器，原來是產生二氧化碳的關係。這些都是「科學寶盒」裡的科學遊戲，學童在家可以自己做，也可以親子一起合作。
黃敏惠指出，嘉義市「科學168教育博覽會」受到雲嘉地區學生、家長歡迎，今年因疫情取消，市府團隊推出「科學寶盒」，按照學生學習年段設計適合的科學遊戲，發出兩萬多份，迴響熱烈，這次贈送雲林縣的經過改版，適合每個年級使用。
雲林縣長張麗善感謝嘉義市分享這麼棒的學習資源，她說科學教育要落實在生活中，引起孩子的學習興趣，「科學寶盒」可以訓練孩子邏輯，激發好奇心及探索熱情。張麗善也回贈嘉義市二十九所國小，每校一套雲林縣研發的品德教育教材。
（自由時報黃淑莉）
Former supermodel Linda Evangelista shocked her fans by revealing she has been “permanently deformed” by a fat-reduction cosmetic treatment that backfired and made her look bloated and unrecognizable. She has filed a US$50 million (NT$1.4 billion) lawsuit over the medical dispute. Evangelista — along with Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer and Christy Turlington — were the top five supermodels in the 1990s. The Canadian supermodel has been featured on over 700 fashion magazine covers, and is famous for her words: “Christy and I . . . we don’t wake up for less than US$10,000 a day.” The 56-year-old fashion icon underwent
An Internet rumor says that muscular soreness after exercise is caused by a buildup of lactic acid. According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Health Promotion Administration (HPA), research indicates that lactic acid returns to normal levels within a few hours after exercise. Sore muscles after exercise are generally a case of delayed-onset muscle soreness — or DOMS for short — which is caused by damage and tears to the muscles and abnormalities in the connective tissue, and it lasts for about one to three days. The HPA says that, when looking for ways to alleviate DOMS, the first thing
You can bring some drinks over (1/5) 那你帶一些飲料過來好了（一） A: The ball game is being broadcast live tonight. Would you like to come over to watch it? B: Fantastic! We haven’t subscribed to the sports channel. You’re a lifesaver! How ever can I repay you? A: You can bring some drinks over. We have some snacks at home. B: What would you like to drink? Juice, soda, tea, coffee, hand-shaken drinks or something stronger? A: Wow, they all sound great! Can I have them all? A: 今天晚上球賽有直播，你要不要來我家看轉播？ B: 太好了！我家電視沒有體育台，謝謝你的救命之恩！我該怎麼報答你才好呢？ A: 那你帶一些飲料過來好了。我家有一些零嘴可以配著吃。 B: 那你想喝什麼飲料？果汁，汽水，茶，咖啡，手搖飲料，還是要來點酒？ A: 哇，聽起來都很棒耶！我可以都要嗎？ （Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times ∕台北時報林俐凱） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be
A: Hi, can I take your order? B: I’m still thinking. There are so many choices, it’s making my head spin. What would you recommend? A: This taro milk tea is our new flavor, made from carefully boiling taro from Dajia in Taichung. The sugarcane juice green tea is also quite popular. And then there’s the bubble milk tea, which is an old classic, but we use only the finest tea leaves and fresh milk. B: Hmm. I’m not sure what my friends want. I’ll give them a call. A: 您好，請問你要點什麼？ B: 我還在考慮。選擇太多了，看得我眼花撩亂。你有什麼推薦的嗎？ A: 這芋香奶茶是我們新出的口味，是用台中大甲的芋頭精心熬煮的。甘蔗青茶也很受歡迎。還有這個珍珠奶茶，雖然經典，但是我們用的是最高級的茶葉，還有鮮奶。 B: 嗯。我不知道我朋友喜歡什麼，我打電話問一下好了。 (Translated by Paul