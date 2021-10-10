Chiayi and Yunlin governments put the fun back into science education 嘉義市「科學寶盒」玩科學 分送雲林縣上百所國小

Chiayi City Government has this year released “science treasure boxes” that aim to make learning science fun for children through a series of entertaining games and hands-on activities designed to allow children to study in a relaxed way. On Monday, Chiayi City Mayor Huang Min-hui oversaw the distribution of treasure boxes to 154 elementary schools in Yunlin County in a collaborative effort to promote science education.

Science games contained within the boxes include one where you learn about mechanics by using bamboo chopsticks to build a Leonardo da Vinci-inspired self-supporting bridge, and another where you learn about carbon dioxide production by combining baking soda with citric acid and water to make a fire extinguisher. Children can play the games at home with their parents.

Huang says that Chiayi City Government’s Science Education Exposition has in the past been warmly received by students and parents in Chiayi and neighboring Yunlin County, but the expo was canceled this year due to the pandemic. Consequently, Chiayi City Government decided to give students the “science treasure boxes” with a range of age-appropriate science-based activities, says Huang. More than 20,000 boxes have been distributed to date and have garnered an extremely positive response, says Huang, who adds that the boxes donated to schools in Yunlin County are a revised version, which contain activities suitable for each elementary school year group.

An elementary student from Chiayi City demonstrates using a “science treasure box” to conduct an acid-base fire extinguisher experiment during a news conference on Monday. 嘉義市國小學童本週一在記者會中，示範科學寶盒裡的酸鹼減火器操作。 Photo: Huang Shu-li, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報黃淑莉

At Monday’s event, Yunlin County Commissioner Chang Li-shan thanked the Chiayi City Government for sharing a great educational resource with students in Yunlin and said that science education should be put into practice during students’ everyday lives to spark childrens’ interest in study. Chang added that the science kits will help train students’ logical thinking and stimulate their curiosity and passion for exploration. She returned the favor by sending character-building teaching materials developed by Yunlin County Government to 29 elementary schools in Chiayi City.

(Liberty Times, translated by Edward Jones)

嘉義市今年推出「科學寶盒」把科學變好玩，有趣遊戲讓孩子動手做、輕鬆學，嘉義市長黃敏惠本週一帶著寶盒送給雲林縣一百五十四所國小，雲嘉攜手推動科學教育。

An elementary student from Chiayi City demonstrates building a Leonardo da Vinci-inspired self-supporting bridge during a news conference on Monday. 嘉義市國小學童本週一在記者會中，示範搭建達文西橋。 Photo: Huang Shu-li, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報黃淑莉

用幾根竹筷子就搭蓋一座達文西橋，從中認識力學；小蘇打加檸檬酸再加水，可以當滅火器，原來是產生二氧化碳的關係。這些都是「科學寶盒」裡的科學遊戲，學童在家可以自己做，也可以親子一起合作。

黃敏惠指出，嘉義市「科學168教育博覽會」受到雲嘉地區學生、家長歡迎，今年因疫情取消，市府團隊推出「科學寶盒」，按照學生學習年段設計適合的科學遊戲，發出兩萬多份，迴響熱烈，這次贈送雲林縣的經過改版，適合每個年級使用。

雲林縣長張麗善感謝嘉義市分享這麼棒的學習資源，她說科學教育要落實在生活中，引起孩子的學習興趣，「科學寶盒」可以訓練孩子邏輯，激發好奇心及探索熱情。張麗善也回贈嘉義市二十九所國小，每校一套雲林縣研發的品德教育教材。

（自由時報黃淑莉）