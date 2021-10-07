A: Wow, look at you couch potatoes, lying on the sofa watching TV with a pile of fried chicken, pizza and drinks on the table. How depraved.
B: Sis, you’re blocking the screen. Why don’t you sit down and watch the game with us? Have a coke.
A: Come on, do you have any idea how much sugar there is in fizzy drinks, and how bad that is for your teeth? They’ve done experiments before, putting a tooth in cola, and after a bit of time the tooth just melts away!
Photo: Wu Liang-yi, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者吳亮儀
B: Oh, it’s not every day we get to relax like this. Fizzy drinks make you feel good!
A: That’s right, fat nerds’ happy water does taste good. And you’re watching a ball game? You’re literally a bunch of guys needing exercise watching a bunch of people in desperate need of a rest.
A: 哇，看看你們這些懶骨頭，癱在沙發上看電視，茶几上一大堆炸雞披薩飲料，真是有夠墮落。
B: 姊，你擋住螢幕了啦！你要不要坐下來一起看球賽？這瓶可樂給你喝。
A: 拜託，你知道汽水裡面有多少糖，對牙齒的傷害有多大嗎？以前有人做過實驗，把一顆牙齒放到可樂裡，過一段時間，牙齒就都融掉了！
B: 哎呀，我們難得休閒一下嘛！這些有氣泡的飲料，喝起來就是爽啊！
A: 對啦，肥宅快樂水真好喝。還看什麼球賽？根本就是一堆需要運動的人，在看一堆需要休息的人運動。
(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
You can bring some drinks over (1/5) 那你帶一些飲料過來好了（一） A: The ball game is being broadcast live tonight. Would you like to come over to watch it? B: Fantastic! We haven’t subscribed to the sports channel. You’re a lifesaver! How ever can I repay you? A: You can bring some drinks over. We have some snacks at home. B: What would you like to drink? Juice, soda, tea, coffee, hand-shaken drinks or something stronger? A: Wow, they all sound great! Can I have them all? A: 今天晚上球賽有直播，你要不要來我家看轉播？ B: 太好了！我家電視沒有體育台，謝謝你的救命之恩！我該怎麼報答你才好呢？ A: 那你帶一些飲料過來好了。我家有一些零嘴可以配著吃。 B: 那你想喝什麼飲料？果汁，汽水，茶，咖啡，手搖飲料，還是要來點酒？ A: 哇，聽起來都很棒耶！我可以都要嗎？ （Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times ∕台北時報林俐凱） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be
