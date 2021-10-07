SPEAK UP! 雙語會話

You can bring some drinks over (4/5) 那你帶一些飲料過來好了（四）

A: Wow, look at you couch potatoes, lying on the sofa watching TV with a pile of fried chicken, pizza and drinks on the table. How depraved.

B: Sis, you’re blocking the screen. Why don’t you sit down and watch the game with us? Have a coke.

A: Come on, do you have any idea how much sugar there is in fizzy drinks, and how bad that is for your teeth? They’ve done experiments before, putting a tooth in cola, and after a bit of time the tooth just melts away!

Various soda drinks arranged on a shelf. 貨架上各式各樣的汽水。 Photo: Wu Liang-yi, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者吳亮儀

B: Oh, it’s not every day we get to relax like this. Fizzy drinks make you feel good!

A: That’s right, fat nerds’ happy water does taste good. And you’re watching a ball game? You’re literally a bunch of guys needing exercise watching a bunch of people in desperate need of a rest.

A: 哇，看看你們這些懶骨頭，癱在沙發上看電視，茶几上一大堆炸雞披薩飲料，真是有夠墮落。

B: 姊，你擋住螢幕了啦！你要不要坐下來一起看球賽？這瓶可樂給你喝。

A: 拜託，你知道汽水裡面有多少糖，對牙齒的傷害有多大嗎？以前有人做過實驗，把一顆牙齒放到可樂裡，過一段時間，牙齒就都融掉了！

B: 哎呀，我們難得休閒一下嘛！這些有氣泡的飲料，喝起來就是爽啊！

A: 對啦，肥宅快樂水真好喝。還看什麼球賽？根本就是一堆需要運動的人，在看一堆需要休息的人運動。

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.