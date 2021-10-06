Supermodel Linda Evangelista ‘permanently deformed’ by cosmetic treatment 傳奇超模琳達整形慘遭「永久性毀容」

Former supermodel Linda Evangelista shocked her fans by revealing she has been “permanently deformed” by a fat-reduction cosmetic treatment that backfired and made her look bloated and unrecognizable. She has filed a US$50 million (NT$1.4 billion) lawsuit over the medical dispute.

Evangelista — along with Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer and Christy Turlington — were the top five supermodels in the 1990s. The Canadian supermodel has been featured on over 700 fashion magazine covers, and is famous for her words: “Christy and I . . . we don’t wake up for less than US$10,000 a day.”

The 56-year-old fashion icon underwent the cosmetic treatment five years ago. As she wrote on Instagram recently, “I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting procedure, which did the opposite of what it promised.” As she wrote, “It increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanently deformed even after undergoing two painful, unsuccessful, corrective surgeries.”

Supermodel Linda Evangelista is pictured in Paris in 1995. 超模琳達伊凡吉利斯塔，一九九五年於法國巴黎。 Photo: AFP 照片：法新社

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

傳奇超模琳達伊凡吉利斯塔近日透露，因消脂整形手術失敗慘遭「永久性毀容」，所引發的副作用讓她的臉部浮腫到難以辨認，消息一出讓全球粉絲大感震驚。而針對這起醫療糾紛，她已提起五千萬美元（約十四億台幣）的訴訟。

伊凡吉利斯塔和另外幾位超模——娜歐咪坎柏、辛蒂克勞馥、克勞蒂亞雪佛、克莉斯蒂特靈頓——並列為九○年代五大頂尖超模。這位加拿大模特兒曾登上多達七百多本時尚雜誌封面，她還說過一句爆紅的經典名言：「克莉斯蒂和我……我們不會為了日薪少於一萬美元的工作下床。」

這位現年五十六歲的時尚偶像五年前進行了整形手術，但她近日在IG上寫道：「我因接受醫美機構的CoolSculpting手術慘遭毀容，不但沒達到手術前保證的效果，還產生反效果。」她並說：「它增加而非減少我的脂肪細胞，害我慘遭永久性毀容，還經歷了兩次痛苦但失敗的矯正手術。」

（台北時報張聖恩）