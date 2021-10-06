Former supermodel Linda Evangelista shocked her fans by revealing she has been “permanently deformed” by a fat-reduction cosmetic treatment that backfired and made her look bloated and unrecognizable. She has filed a US$50 million (NT$1.4 billion) lawsuit over the medical dispute.
Evangelista — along with Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer and Christy Turlington — were the top five supermodels in the 1990s. The Canadian supermodel has been featured on over 700 fashion magazine covers, and is famous for her words: “Christy and I . . . we don’t wake up for less than US$10,000 a day.”
The 56-year-old fashion icon underwent the cosmetic treatment five years ago. As she wrote on Instagram recently, “I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting procedure, which did the opposite of what it promised.” As she wrote, “It increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanently deformed even after undergoing two painful, unsuccessful, corrective surgeries.”
傳奇超模琳達伊凡吉利斯塔近日透露，因消脂整形手術失敗慘遭「永久性毀容」，所引發的副作用讓她的臉部浮腫到難以辨認，消息一出讓全球粉絲大感震驚。而針對這起醫療糾紛，她已提起五千萬美元（約十四億台幣）的訴訟。
伊凡吉利斯塔和另外幾位超模——娜歐咪坎柏、辛蒂克勞馥、克勞蒂亞雪佛、克莉斯蒂特靈頓——並列為九○年代五大頂尖超模。這位加拿大模特兒曾登上多達七百多本時尚雜誌封面，她還說過一句爆紅的經典名言：「克莉斯蒂和我……我們不會為了日薪少於一萬美元的工作下床。」
這位現年五十六歲的時尚偶像五年前進行了整形手術，但她近日在IG上寫道：「我因接受醫美機構的CoolSculpting手術慘遭毀容，不但沒達到手術前保證的效果，還產生反效果。」她並說：「它增加而非減少我的脂肪細胞，害我慘遭永久性毀容，還經歷了兩次痛苦但失敗的矯正手術。」
Are you using that to commute? (4/5) 你要騎去上班嗎？（四） A: I’ve ordered the bike. We can go on the road trip! I’ll get it in two weeks. B: Two weeks? You’re not going to have time to get in shape. A: Apparently, there’s a shortage of bikes and components at the moment because cycling has become popular due to the pandemic. B: Well, go to the gym and practice on the bikes there. And you’ll have to buy yourself a good helmet, just in case of accidents. Buy a good one. You have to protect your head. A: 自行車我訂好了。我們可以騎車上路了！兩個禮拜以後我會收到車。 B: 兩個禮拜？你不會有時間把身體練好的。 A: 現在自行車和零件都很缺，因為疫情期間很多人都騎自行車。 B: 嗯，那你到健身房去，用他們的單車練習。而且你也需要買一頂好的安全帽，以防萬一。買好一點的，保護頭部是很重要的。 (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times
A: I’m really looking forward to the bike trip. What do you think? Round the island in a week? B: Calm down. This is the first time you’ve been on a bike in 10 years. We should probably arrange a slightly less ambitious route. A: I guess you’re right. Let’s plan to do 100km a day. B: This is not an endurance test. I was hoping to have a relaxing week away. I’m beginning to regret inviting you. A: 我好期待自行車之旅喔！你有什麼想法呢？用一星 期來環島怎麼樣？ B: 你冷靜點。你十年沒騎車了。或許我們不應該那麼好高騖遠。 A: 我想你說得對。那我們一天騎一百公里好了。 B: 這又不是在考驗耐力。我本來是想輕輕鬆鬆放一星期的假。我開始後悔邀你加入了。 (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times / 台北時報林俐凱譯)
You can bring some drinks over (1/5) 那你帶一些飲料過來好了（一） A: The ball game is being broadcast live tonight. Would you like to come over to watch it? B: Fantastic! We haven't subscribed to the sports channel. You're a lifesaver! How ever can I repay you? A: You can bring some drinks over. We have some snacks at home. B: What would you like to drink? Juice, soda, tea, coffee, hand-shaken drinks or something stronger? A: Wow, they all sound great! Can I have them all? A: 今天晚上球賽有直播，你要不要來我家看轉播？ B: 太好了！我家電視沒有體育台，謝謝你的救命之恩！我該怎麼報答你才好呢？ A: 那你帶一些飲料過來好了。我家有一些零嘴可以配著吃。 B: 那你想喝什麼飲料？果汁，汽水，茶，咖啡，手搖飲料，還是要來點酒？ A: 哇，聽起來都很棒耶！我可以都要嗎？ （Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times ∕台北時報林俐凱）