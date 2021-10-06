SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

You can bring some drinks over (3/5) 那你帶一些飲料過來好了（三）

A: Here’s a menu. You can mark what you want to order on it.

B: OK, thanks. Wow, how come there are so many choices for the sweetness level? There is regular sugar, less sugar, half sugar, light sugar, sugar-free: Could you explain the difference between them?

A: To make it simple, it basically means 100%, 75%, 50%, 25% or zero sugar.

A store assistant hands a prepared hand-shaken drink to a customer. 店員將一杯製作好的手搖飲料遞給顧客。 Photo: George Tsorng, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者叢昌瑾

B: Oh. Then I’ll have half sugar for all of them.

A: OK. Now, do you want regular ice, less ice, easy on the ice or no ice?

B: Good heavens, you even divide the amount of ice into categories. I’ll have regular ice for all of them, just to keep things simple.

A: Sure. And would you like extra-large, large, medium or small?

A: 這張菜單給你，你要點什麼可以直接在上面劃記。

B: 好，謝謝。哇，怎麼甜度的選項有那麼多種啊？正常糖、少糖、半糖、微糖、無糖，差別在哪裡呀？可以麻煩你解釋一下嗎？

A: 簡單來說，大概就是100%、75%、50%、25%、0%的意思。

B: 喔。那都半糖好了。

A: OK。那請問你要正常冰、少冰、微冰，還是去冰？

B: 我的天哪，連冰塊的量也要分這麼細喔？就全部正常冰好了，省得麻煩。

A: 好的。那請問你要超大杯、大杯、中杯，還是小杯呢？

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.