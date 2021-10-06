A: Here’s a menu. You can mark what you want to order on it.
B: OK, thanks. Wow, how come there are so many choices for the sweetness level? There is regular sugar, less sugar, half sugar, light sugar, sugar-free: Could you explain the difference between them?
A: To make it simple, it basically means 100%, 75%, 50%, 25% or zero sugar.
B: Oh. Then I’ll have half sugar for all of them.
A: OK. Now, do you want regular ice, less ice, easy on the ice or no ice?
B: Good heavens, you even divide the amount of ice into categories. I’ll have regular ice for all of them, just to keep things simple.
A: Sure. And would you like extra-large, large, medium or small?
A: 這張菜單給你，你要點什麼可以直接在上面劃記。
B: 好，謝謝。哇，怎麼甜度的選項有那麼多種啊？正常糖、少糖、半糖、微糖、無糖，差別在哪裡呀？可以麻煩你解釋一下嗎？
A: 簡單來說，大概就是100%、75%、50%、25%、0%的意思。
B: 喔。那都半糖好了。
A: OK。那請問你要正常冰、少冰、微冰，還是去冰？
B: 我的天哪，連冰塊的量也要分這麼細喔？就全部正常冰好了，省得麻煩。
A: 好的。那請問你要超大杯、大杯、中杯，還是小杯呢？
(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)
100% sugar
Obviously, the drink isn’t actually 100% sugar, as that would be extremely unhealthy. The 100% just represents the highest degree of sugar content that the store provides in its beverages.
Are you using that to commute? (4/5) 你要騎去上班嗎？（四） A: I’ve ordered the bike. We can go on the road trip! I’ll get it in two weeks. B: Two weeks? You’re not going to have time to get in shape. A: Apparently, there’s a shortage of bikes and components at the moment because cycling has become popular due to the pandemic. B: Well, go to the gym and practice on the bikes there. And you’ll have to buy yourself a good helmet, just in case of accidents. Buy a good one. You have to protect your head. A: 自行車我訂好了。我們可以騎車上路了！兩個禮拜以後我會收到車。 B: 兩個禮拜？你不會有時間把身體練好的。 A: 現在自行車和零件都很缺，因為疫情期間很多人都騎自行車。 B: 嗯，那你到健身房去，用他們的單車練習。而且你也需要買一頂好的安全帽，以防萬一。買好一點的，保護頭部是很重要的。 (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times
A: I’m really looking forward to the bike trip. What do you think? Round the island in a week? B: Calm down. This is the first time you’ve been on a bike in 10 years. We should probably arrange a slightly less ambitious route. A: I guess you’re right. Let’s plan to do 100km a day. B: This is not an endurance test. I was hoping to have a relaxing week away. I’m beginning to regret inviting you. A: 我好期待自行車之旅喔！你有什麼想法呢？用一星 期來環島怎麼樣？ B: 你冷靜點。你十年沒騎車了。或許我們不應該那麼好高騖遠。 A: 我想你說得對。那我們一天騎一百公里好了。 B: 這又不是在考驗耐力。我本來是想輕輕鬆鬆放一星期的假。我開始後悔邀你加入了。 (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times / 台北時報林俐凱譯)
You can bring some drinks over (1/5) 那你帶一些飲料過來好了（一） A: The ball game is being broadcast live tonight. Would you like to come over to watch it? B: Fantastic! We haven’t subscribed to the sports channel. You’re a lifesaver! How ever can I repay you? A: You can bring some drinks over. We have some snacks at home. B: What would you like to drink? Juice, soda, tea, coffee, hand-shaken drinks or something stronger? A: Wow, they all sound great! Can I have them all? A: 今天晚上球賽有直播，你要不要來我家看轉播？ B: 太好了！我家電視沒有體育台，謝謝你的救命之恩！我該怎麼報答你才好呢？ A: 那你帶一些飲料過來好了。我家有一些零嘴可以配著吃。 B: 那你想喝什麼飲料？果汁，汽水，茶，咖啡，手搖飲料，還是要來點酒？ A: 哇，聽起來都很棒耶！我可以都要嗎？ （Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times ∕台北時報林俐凱） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be