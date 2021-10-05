SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

You can bring some drinks over (2/5) 那你帶一些飲料過來好了（二）

A: Hi, can I take your order?

B: I’m still thinking. There are so many choices, it’s making my head spin. What would you recommend?

A: This taro milk tea is our new flavor, made from carefully boiling taro from Dajia in Taichung. The sugarcane juice green tea is also quite popular. And then there’s the bubble milk tea, which is an old classic, but we use only the finest tea leaves and fresh milk.

Various hand-shaken drinks. 各式手搖飲料。 Photo: Pixabay 照片： Pixabay

B: Hmm. I’m not sure what my friends want. I’ll give them a call.

A: 您好，請問你要點什麼？

B: 我還在考慮。選擇太多了，看得我眼花撩亂。你有什麼推薦的嗎？

A: 這芋香奶茶是我們新出的口味，是用台中大甲的芋頭精心熬煮的。甘蔗青茶也很受歡迎。還有這個珍珠奶茶，雖然經典，但是我們用的是最高級的茶葉，還有鮮奶。

B: 嗯。我不知道我朋友喜歡什麼，我打電話問一下好了。

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)