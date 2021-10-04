People who ‘can’t fit into jeans they wore aged 21’ risk developing diabetes 穿不下21歲時的牛仔褲？ 小心糖尿病風險

People risk developing type 2 diabetes if they can no longer fit into the jeans they were wearing when they were 21, according to one of the world’s leading experts on the disease.

And if people discovered they could no longer fit into the same-sized trousers then they were “carrying too much fat,” Professor Roy Taylor, from Newcastle University, said.

Taylor was presenting data at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes’ annual conference on an early study that found that people of normal weight with type 2 diabetes could “achieve remission” by losing weight. Eight in 12 people managed to “get rid” of their condition by losing 10 to 15 percent of their body weight.

A patient walks on a treadmill to work on endurance and cardio at a rehabilitation center for patients with overweight issues or obesity in Pirae, Tahiti, French Polynesia, on Sept. 10. 在一家為超重或肥胖者所設之康復中心，一名患者在跑步機上行走，鍛煉耐力及心肺能力。九月十日攝於法屬玻里尼西亞大溪地島比雷。 Photo: AFP 照片：法新社

The participants, who had type 2 diabetes despite having a “normal” body mass index (BMI), managed to cut the levels of fat in the liver and pancreas, and the activity of the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas was deemed to be restored.

The participants, who had an average BMI of 24.5, followed a weight-loss program that included a low-calorie liquid diet for two weeks — where each day they were consuming only 800 calories a day through soups and shakes. They completed three rounds of this program until they lost 10 to 15 percent of their body weight.

After weight loss was achieved, scans showed reductions in the fat in the liver, and eight of the 12 participants had their type 2 diabetes go into remission, which was defined as having blood sugar levels under control and patients no longer needing any medication.

Taylor said the results, while preliminary, “demonstrate very clearly that diabetes is not caused by obesity but by being too heavy for your own body.”

He added: “As a rule of thumb, your waist size should be the same now as when you were 21. If you can’t get into the same size trousers now, you are carrying too much fat and therefore at risk of developing type 2 diabetes, even if you aren’t overweight.”

(The Guardian)

一位世界權威的糖尿病專家表示，如果你無法再穿上二十一歲時所穿的牛仔褲，就有罹患第二型糖尿病的風險。

紐卡索大學的羅伊．泰勒教授說，若發現自己沒辦法再穿進這同尺寸的褲子，即為「脂肪過多」。

泰勒在歐洲糖尿病研究協會年會發表一項早期研究的數據，該研究發現體重正常的第二型糖尿病患者，可以透過減重來「得到緩解」。在十二人中，有八人透過減輕百分之十至十五的體重「擺脫」了病症。

參與研究的這些第二型糖尿病患者，其身體質量指數（BMI）雖屬「正常」，但他們設法降低了肝臟與胰臟中的脂肪量，且胰臟中製造胰島素的細胞被認為已恢復活性。

受試者的平均BMI為二十四點五，他們進行了一項減肥計畫，包括為期兩週的低熱量流質飲食——只食用湯與奶昔，每日所攝取的熱量僅有八百卡路里。他們完成了三輪流程，直到減去百分之十到十五的體重。

體重減輕後，掃描顯示其肝臟脂肪減少了，十二名受試者中，有八人的第二型糖尿病得到緩解——其定義為血糖得到控制，患者不再需要任何藥物治療。

泰勒說，這雖然是研究的初步結果，但它「很清楚地表明糖尿病並非肇因於肥胖，而是你的重量對你的身體來說太重了」。

他補充說：「根據經驗，你現在的腰圍應該跟你二十一歲時一樣。如果你現在不能穿跟那時同樣尺碼的褲子，你的脂肪就是太多了，因此有得到第二型糖尿病的風險，即便你並未超重」。

（台北時報林俐凱編譯）