A: The ball game is being broadcast live tonight. Would you like to come over to watch it?
B: Fantastic! We haven’t subscribed to the sports channel. You’re a lifesaver! How ever can I repay you?
A: You can bring some drinks over. We have some snacks at home.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: What would you like to drink? Juice, soda, tea, coffee, hand-shaken drinks or something stronger?
A: Wow, they all sound great! Can I have them all?
A: 今天晚上球賽有直播，你要不要來我家看轉播？
B: 太好了！我家電視沒有體育台，謝謝你的救命之恩！我該怎麼報答你才好呢？
A: 那你帶一些飲料過來好了。我家有一些零嘴可以配著吃。
B: 那你想喝什麼飲料？果汁，汽水，茶，咖啡，手搖飲料，還是要來點酒？
A: 哇，聽起來都很棒耶！我可以都要嗎？
（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times ∕台北時報林俐凱）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
“How ever can I repay you?”
“However” is mostly seen as a single word. Here, however, in the phrase “How can I repay you?” the “ever” serves as an intensifier qualifying the “how.”
On Sept. 11, a 31-year-old man, surnamed Chi, who lives in Taoyuan rode his off-road motorcycle to the area around Gaotaishan in Hsinchu County’s Jianshih Township, but soon lost contact with his companion. He was only left with his bike, along with his backpack, which had his cellphone inside. Thanks to a concerted effort, on the morning of Sept. 17 Chi was finally found on the bank of a stream near the Jinping hot springs, from where he was carried down the mountain and taken to hospital. “Mountain forest goddess” Chan Chiao-yu, who is an experienced mountaineer and often takes part
After being delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the world premiere of “No Time to Die,” the 25th in the James Bond franchise, was held in London on Tuesday, UK time. In addition to actor Daniel Craig, who plays the role of the legendary 007 agent for the last time, members of the British royal family were also joined by medical workers and military personnel. Craig has been praised for his performance in the previous four Bond films — including “Casino Royale” (2006), “Quantum of Solace” (2008), “Skyfall” (2012) and “Spectre” (2015). Co-producer Barbara Broccoli said they chose Craig because he would
A: Hi, I’m looking to buy a new bike. I want to do long trips, but I’d also like to do some hill climbing. B: Well, for hill climbing I would recommend this carbon fiber road bike. The largest sprocket on the cassette has 32 teeth: that will get you up steep hills. A: I’d heard carbon-fiber frames are expensive. Have you got anything less expensive? B: Aluminum frames are less expensive, but they’re also heavier, so they’re more difficult to climb hills with, and they don’t absorb the shock from bumps in the road so well, so
Are you using that to commute? (3/5) 你要騎去上班嗎？（三） A: What’s the main difference between flat handlebars and drop handlebars? B: It comes down to personal preference, but in general, flat handlebars offer more stability, whereas drop handlebars allow you to lean in, making the bike more aerodynamic. That way, you can go faster. A: I think I’ll go with the flat handlebars. And I’m thinking of doing a long distance ride next month, so I’ll need a comfortable saddle, padded cycling shorts and a rack on the back. B: I’m sorry, you can’t attach a rack to this carbon fiber frame. We can fit some bags to