SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

You can bring some drinks over (1/5) 那你帶一些飲料過來好了（一）

A: The ball game is being broadcast live tonight. Would you like to come over to watch it?

B: Fantastic! We haven’t subscribed to the sports channel. You’re a lifesaver! How ever can I repay you?

A: You can bring some drinks over. We have some snacks at home.

Wanting to watch TV. 好想看電視。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: What would you like to drink? Juice, soda, tea, coffee, hand-shaken drinks or something stronger?

A: Wow, they all sound great! Can I have them all?

A: 今天晚上球賽有直播，你要不要來我家看轉播？

B: 太好了！我家電視沒有體育台，謝謝你的救命之恩！我該怎麼報答你才好呢？

A: 那你帶一些飲料過來好了。我家有一些零嘴可以配著吃。

B: 那你想喝什麼飲料？果汁，汽水，茶，咖啡，手搖飲料，還是要來點酒？

A: 哇，聽起來都很棒耶！我可以都要嗎？

（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times ∕台北時報林俐凱）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.