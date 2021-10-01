SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Are you using that to commute? (5/5) 你要騎去上班嗎？（五）

A: I’m really looking forward to the bike trip. What do you think? Round the island in a week?

B: Calm down. This is the first time you’ve been on a bike in 10 years. We should probably arrange a slightly less ambitious route.

A: I guess you’re right. Let’s plan to do 100km a day.

B: This is not an endurance test. I was hoping to have a relaxing week away. I’m beginning to regret inviting you.

A: 我好期待自行車之旅喔！你有什麼想法呢？用一星 期來環島怎麼樣？

B: 你冷靜點。你十年沒騎車了。或許我們不應該那麼好高騖遠。

A: 我想你說得對。那我們一天騎一百公里好了。

B: 這又不是在考驗耐力。我本來是想輕輕鬆鬆放一星期的假。我開始後悔邀你加入了。

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times / 台北時報林俐凱譯)