A: I’m really looking forward to the bike trip. What do you think? Round the island in a week?
B: Calm down. This is the first time you’ve been on a bike in 10 years. We should probably arrange a slightly less ambitious route.
A: I guess you’re right. Let’s plan to do 100km a day.
B: This is not an endurance test. I was hoping to have a relaxing week away. I’m beginning to regret inviting you.
A: 我好期待自行車之旅喔！你有什麼想法呢？用一星 期來環島怎麼樣？
B: 你冷靜點。你十年沒騎車了。或許我們不應該那麼好高騖遠。
A: 我想你說得對。那我們一天騎一百公里好了。
B: 這又不是在考驗耐力。我本來是想輕輕鬆鬆放一星期的假。我開始後悔邀你加入了。
(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times / 台北時報林俐凱譯)
“I’m beginning to regret inviting you.”
Said as a joke, meant as a warning.
