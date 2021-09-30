SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Are you using that to commute? (4/5) 你要騎去上班嗎？（四）

A: I’ve ordered the bike. We can go on the road trip! I’ll get it in two weeks.

B: Two weeks? You’re not going to have time to get in shape.

A: Apparently, there’s a shortage of bikes and components at the moment because cycling has become popular due to the pandemic.

People using fitness bikes in a gym. 人們在健身房使用健身自行車。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: Well, go to the gym and practice on the bikes there. And you’ll have to buy yourself a good helmet, just in case of accidents. Buy a good one. You have to protect your head.

A: 自行車我訂好了。我們可以騎車上路了！兩個禮拜以後我會收到車。

B: 兩個禮拜？你不會有時間把身體練好的。

A: 現在自行車和零件都很缺，因為疫情期間很多人都騎自行車。

B: 嗯，那你到健身房去，用他們的單車練習。而且你也需要買一頂好的安全帽，以防萬一。買好一點的，保護頭部是很重要的。

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times / 台北時報林俐凱譯)