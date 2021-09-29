SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Are you using that to commute? (3/5) 你要騎去上班嗎？（三）

A: What’s the main difference between flat handlebars and drop handlebars?

B: It comes down to personal preference, but in general, flat handlebars offer more stability, whereas drop handlebars allow you to lean in, making the bike more aerodynamic. That way, you can go faster.

A: I think I’ll go with the flat handlebars. And I’m thinking of doing a long distance ride next month, so I’ll need a comfortable saddle, padded cycling shorts and a rack on the back.

A racing bike with drop handlebars. 彎把手的競賽自行車。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: I’m sorry, you can’t attach a rack to this carbon fiber frame. We can fit some bags to the crossbar and seat post, though.

A: 自行車平把手和彎把手的主要差別在哪裡啊？

B: 這是看個人的偏好，不過大致上來說，平把手比較穩定，彎把手的話你可以彎下身，讓整個車身比較流線型，這樣就可以騎得比較快。

A: 我想要選平把手的。我計畫下個月要騎長程，所以需要舒服的坐墊、加內墊的自行車短褲，還有後座架。

B: 很抱歉，這個碳纖維車架沒辦法裝後座架，不過我們可以在前槓和座墊桿上裝一些袋子。

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times / 台北時報林俐凱譯)