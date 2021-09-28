Lost biker rescued: ‘Mountain goddess’ advises ‘if you are lost, just stay put’ 越野騎士失聯終尋獲 山林女神籲：失蹤別亂走

On Sept. 11, a 31-year-old man, surnamed Chi, who lives in Taoyuan rode his off-road motorcycle to the area around Gaotaishan in Hsinchu County’s Jianshih Township, but soon lost contact with his companion. He was only left with his bike, along with his backpack, which had his cellphone inside. Thanks to a concerted effort, on the morning of Sept. 17 Chi was finally found on the bank of a stream near the Jinping hot springs, from where he was carried down the mountain and taken to hospital.

“Mountain forest goddess” Chan Chiao-yu, who is an experienced mountaineer and often takes part in mountain search-and-rescue parties, shared the good news on Facebook and said she hoped everyone was aware that if you get lost you should not wander off. She said that not everyone knows how to read maps and understands mountain terrain, so when you realize that you have lost your way, “if you walk around all over the place you can easily get into dangerous terrain and make it harder for rescuers to find you.”

Chan said that, for rescuers who have no information to go on, “there are endless possibilities as to where a lost person might be,” but the number of rescuers is limited, and if a lost person keeps moving around and getting further and further away, the search will extend to more distant areas and drag on for a long time. If an area has already been searched, no one will be sent to search there again soon, so if a lost person keeps moving around and enters an area that has already been searched, it will reduce their chances of being found.

Rescuers haul a man named Chi who was found on Sept. 17 after being lost for six days up a slope from a stream in Hsinchu County’s Jianshih Township. 救難人員九月十七日把失蹤六天終於尋獲的祈姓男子從新竹縣尖石鄉的野溪河畔吊掛、拖救上坡。 Photo courtesy of the Hsinchu County Government Fire Bureau 照片：新竹縣政府消防局提供

Chan stressed that if people trekking in the mountains become lost and do not know how to get out, “they would be better off leaving markers in the areas they have passed through and waiting for rescuers to find them.”

(Translated by Julian Clegg, Taipei Times)

桃園市三十一歲的祈姓男子十一日騎越野機車前往新竹縣尖石鄉高台山區，不料卻就此失聯，只留下機車、連同手機在內的背包。在各界努力下，祈男終於在九月十七日早上於錦屏溫泉附近野溪河畔被尋獲，並被接下山送醫。

A dirt bike belonging to a missing motorcyclist stands in a forest in the Gaotaishan area of Hsinchu County’s Jianshih Township on Sept. 17. 失蹤騎士所騎的越野機車，棄置於新竹縣尖石鄉高台山區的森林中。攝於九月十七日。 Photo courtesy of the Hsinchu County Government Fire Bureau 照片：新竹縣政府消防局提供

登山經歷豐富且經常參與山難搜救的「山林女神」詹喬愉在臉書上分享這個好消息，並呼籲「希望大家都有失蹤了不要亂走的概念」。她表示，畢竟不可能所有人都懂地圖、懂山形，當發現迷失方向後，「隨處亂走容易遇到危險地形，也讓搜救人員更難搜索」。

詹喬愉說，對於沒有資訊的搜救人員來說，「失蹤者有無限可能」，不過人力有限，失蹤者若持續移動，越跑越遠，搜索擴散到較遠區域的時間就越久，且若被搜尋過的區域，短期內便不會派員搜救，失蹤者若到處移動，踏入了已經被搜索過的區域，就會減少自己被找到的機會。

詹喬愉強調，若登山民眾已經迷路，不知何處才是出路，「不如原地把自己保護起來，行經過的地方多做記號，等待救援人員搜索」。(自由時報)