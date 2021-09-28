SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Are you using that to commute? (2/5) 你要騎去上班嗎？（二）

A: Hi, I’m looking to buy a new bike. I want to do long trips, but I’d also like to do some hill climbing.

B: Well, for hill climbing I would recommend this carbon fiber road bike. The largest sprocket on the cassette has 32 teeth: that will get you up steep hills.

A: I’d heard carbon-fiber frames are expensive. Have you got anything less expensive?

A rear wheel cassette showing sprockets, teeth and chain. 後胎飛輪上的齒盤、齒輪和車鍊。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: Aluminum frames are less expensive, but they’re also heavier, so they’re more difficult to climb hills with, and they don’t absorb the shock from bumps in the road so well, so they’re less comfortable to ride.

A: 你好，我想要買輛新的單車，是要騎長程的，也要可以爬坡。

B: 要爬坡的話，我推薦這輛碳纖維公路車。它的飛輪上最大的齒盤有三十二齒，可以爬上很陡的坡。

A: 聽說碳纖維車架很貴。你有便宜一點的嗎？

B: 鋁製車架比較便宜，可是也比較重，所以比較不好爬坡，而且吸震的功能也不是很好，所以騎起來比較不舒服。

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times / 台北時報林俐凱譯)