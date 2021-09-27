SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Are you using that to commute? (1/5) 你要騎去上班嗎？（一）

A: Nice bike! Are you using that to commute?

B: Well, yes, but I bought it for exercise.

A: Are there some good places for off-roading around here?

Two bikes fitted with racks and panniers. 兩輛裝有貨架與馬鞍袋的自行車。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: No, I’m thinking of going on a long distance trip. See, I’ve had a rack fitted so I can put panniers on the back.

A: Cool. Mind if I join you? I’ll need to buy a bike though.

A: 你這腳踏車不錯嘛！你要騎去上班嗎？

B: 嗯，對，不過我是為了要運動才買的。

A: 這附近有可以騎越野車的地方嗎？

B: 沒有啦，我是想要騎長程。你看，我已經裝了自行車貨架，就可以掛馬鞍袋了。

A: 酷！我可以加入嗎？不過我得要先買輛自行車才行。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times / 台北時報林俐凱譯）