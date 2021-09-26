Young couple trapped on mountain road after blindly following GPS navigation system 沒有回頭路... 開車誤信導航 情侶受困南投屯原山區

In yet another case of reliance on satellite navigation leading to trouble, a 28-year-old man surnamed Lai from Miaoli County drove his girlfriend to the Lushan hot spring resort area in Nantou County’s Renai Township during the Mid-Autumn Festival long weekend. On Tuesday the couple decided to drive to Hehuanshan’s Wuling area to watch the sunrise.

According to the police, the couple started out by taking the normal route of Provincial Highway 14 in the direction of Chunyang and Wushe, then turning onto Provincial Highway 14A and passing Cingjing Farm toward Hehuanshan. However, Lai was hooked up to a GPS navigation system and it directed him on a different route: toward a remote mountainous area populated by local village communities. The couple ended up driving onto the Tunyuan industrial road on the border between Jingying and Duda villages. The long winding road was covered with weeds and was only wide enough to take a single sedan car, making it impossible for Lai to turn around. As Lai continued driving on, the road became increasingly narrow and eventually the car sank into boggy ground. Unable to move the car, the couple became alarmed and called the police for assistance.

Pingjing Police Station Chief Chang Chien-feng and police officer Liang Ti-wei responded to the call for help and were able to ascertain the precise location of the stranded car. A tow truck arrived but was unable to operate due to the narrowness of the track. The police finally called for assistance from Jingying community members, who used a four-wheel drive vehicle to extract the stricken car, bringing the couple’s nightmarish ordeal to a close.

Lai, a 28-year-old resident of Miaoli County, waits for assistance next to his car in Nantou County’s Renai Township on Tuesday. 來自苗栗縣二十八歲賴姓男子於南投縣仁愛鄉站在他的轎車旁邊俟候扶翼，照片攝於週三。 Photo courtesy of Renai Township Police Precinct 照片：仁愛分局提供

Renai Township Police Precinct reminds members of the public that satellite navigation is for reference only, and advises them to quickly turn around, ask a local for directions or call the police for guidance as soon as it becomes apparent that the road you are on is starting to narrow or is taking you into a remote or mountainous area. If you do become lost on a mountain road, the police advise quoting the serial number of the nearest electricity pylon or any other obvious landmark or distinctive feature when calling for help, so that the police can locate your whereabouts and provide timely assistance.

(Liberty Times, translated by Edward Jones)

又是一間導航出包惹禍！苗栗縣二十八歲賴姓男子，中秋連假開車載女友到南投縣仁愛鄉廬山溫泉遊玩，週二清晨兩人想到合歡山武嶺看日出。

A four-wheel-drive vehicle tows away Lai’s car on Tuesday in Nantou County’s Renai Township. 一輛四輪傳動車星期三於南投縣仁愛鄉將賴姓男子受困的轎車拖走。 Photo courtesy of Renai Township Police Precinct 照片：仁愛分局提供

警方指出，賴男與女友按正常行駛路線應由台十四線往春陽、霧社方向行駛，再接台十四甲線經清境農場至合歡山，賴男使用的導航，卻將人車導引往部落山區方向行駛，結果一路開到精英村與都達村交界的屯原山區產業道路，路面長滿雜草，僅容一部轎車通過，無法迴轉，且道路愈來愈窄，最後車輪陷入泥沼，進退不得，兩人嚇得報警求助。

平靜派出所長張建豐、廬山派出所警員梁玓瑋前往處理，發現轎車受困地點即便拖吊車進入也無法執行拖吊作業，因此協請精英部落居民駕駛四輪傳動車輛幫忙脫困，結束一場驚魂記。

仁愛分局表示，民眾開車使用導航路線最好僅供參考，一旦發現路越走越狹窄，且一直往偏僻山區，應儘快折返原路，詢問附近居民或報請警方協助指引方向，如果真的在山間迷路，可以將電線桿號碼或附近其他明顯特徵告知警方，方便救援。

（自由時報記者佟振國）