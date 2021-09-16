A: Hey, will you look at this Web site? I’m choosing a card. They have options for all occasions!
B: Wow, they have all bases covered, don’t they? Let me see: they have cards for father’s day, mother’s day, passing your driving test, passing exams and graduation.
A: Yes, and also for other major occasions in your life, like congratulating you on the arrival of a baby or retirement.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
A: 嗨，你能過來看一下這個網站嗎？我在挑選卡片，所有場合的卡片他們都有喔！
B: 哇，真是應有盡有，不是嗎？讓我看看︰有慶祝父親節的、母親節的、考到駕照的、考試及格的，還有畢業的卡片。
A: 對，還有其它人生大事呢，像是祝賀第一個寶寶出生，或退休。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩譯）
All bases covered
When someone has all their bases covered it means they have prepared for all eventualities; have paid attention to all possibilities; and have informed those who need to know of all the pertinent facts.
