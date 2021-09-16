Couldn’t you afford the price of a stamp? (4/5) 難道你買不起郵票啊？（四）

A: Hey, will you look at this Web site? I’m choosing a card. They have options for all occasions!

B: Wow, they have all bases covered, don’t they? Let me see: they have cards for father’s day, mother’s day, passing your driving test, passing exams and graduation.

A: Yes, and also for other major occasions in your life, like congratulating you on the arrival of a baby or retirement.

The feet of a newborn child sleeping in a basket. 籃中熟睡嬰兒的雙腳。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

A: 嗨，你能過來看一下這個網站嗎？我在挑選卡片，所有場合的卡片他們都有喔！

B: 哇，真是應有盡有，不是嗎？讓我看看︰有慶祝父親節的、母親節的、考到駕照的、考試及格的，還有畢業的卡片。

A: 對，還有其它人生大事呢，像是祝賀第一個寶寶出生，或退休。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩譯）