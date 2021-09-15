SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Couldn’t you afford the price of a stamp? (3/5) 難道你買不起郵票啊？（三）

B: So what did you do last year, when you couldn’t send your niece a birthday card? Did you send an e-card?

A: No, I found a local UK company online that will send cards for you.

B: That’s a good idea, but the point of sending a card is so that you can write a personal message inside.

A fountain pen with the nib exposed. 一支露出筆尖的鋼筆。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

A: They will actually do that for you. You choose your card, tell them the message you want to include, and they’ll write it by hand for you.

B: Nice. And I bet their handwriting will be much better than that unreadable scrawl you call writing.

B: 去年不能寄生日卡給姪女時你怎麼辦？寄電子賀卡嗎？

A: 不是，我在線上找到一家當地英國公司，可以幫客人寄卡片。

B: 那真是個好點子，但寄卡片的重點，不就是為了在裡面寫上個人的訊息嗎？

A: 他們也可以幫你寫唷，你先挑選卡片，告訴他們附加的字句，然後他們就會幫你手寫上去了。

B: 不錯唷，而且我敢肯定他們手寫的筆跡，比你那個看不懂的鬼畫符要好太多啦。

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩譯)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.