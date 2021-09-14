SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Couldn’t you afford the price of a stamp? (2/5) 難道你買不起郵票啊？ （二）

A: Finally, I am able to send a birthday card to my niece in the UK.

B: What was the problem before? Couldn’t you afford the price of a stamp?

A: No, for a period of time there was no post to certain countries, due to the pandemic. The post office is now accepting mail to the UK again.

A man holding parcels. 一個拿著包裹的男人。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: That’s a relief. I have a care package that I want to send to my son, who is studying over there.

A: You should check at the post office. I’m not sure they’re able to send large parcels.

A: 我終於能寄生日卡給在英國的姪女了。

B: 之前不能寄嗎？難道你買不起郵票啊？

A: 不是啦，受到疫情影響，有一段時間沒辦法寄東西到某些國家，現在郵局重新接受寄往英國的郵件了。

B: 那就好，我正想寄個愛心包裹給我兒子，他在英國留學。

A: 你應該先向郵局確認，我不確定他們目前能不能寄大件包裹。

（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩譯)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.