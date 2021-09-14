A: Finally, I am able to send a birthday card to my niece in the UK.
B: What was the problem before? Couldn’t you afford the price of a stamp?
A: No, for a period of time there was no post to certain countries, due to the pandemic. The post office is now accepting mail to the UK again.
B: That’s a relief. I have a care package that I want to send to my son, who is studying over there.
A: You should check at the post office. I’m not sure they’re able to send large parcels.
A: 我終於能寄生日卡給在英國的姪女了。
B: 之前不能寄嗎？難道你買不起郵票啊？
A: 不是啦，受到疫情影響，有一段時間沒辦法寄東西到某些國家，現在郵局重新接受寄往英國的郵件了。
B: 那就好，我正想寄個愛心包裹給我兒子，他在英國留學。
A: 你應該先向郵局確認，我不確定他們目前能不能寄大件包裹。
（Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩譯)
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Afford the price of a…
A set phrase, a longer way of just saying “afford.”
After over 26 years of services, Disney Channel Taiwan on CH23 announced late last month plans to terminate operations in Taiwan starting Jan. 1 next year. The decision was made to make way for Disney+, a “video on demand” over-the-top streaming platform that is set to hit the Taiwanese market in November. The Fox Networks Group’s Taiwan branch is also set to close five of its TV channels on Oct. 1. The five channels include Fox Crime, Fox Family Movies, FX, Channel V and Nat Geo People, which are currently available via Chunghwa Telecom Co’s multimedia-on-demand (MOD) or cable TV services.
The blow caused to the airline industry by the COVID-19 pandemic has been especially felt by budget airlines, which mostly operate narrow-bodied passenger jets and have therefore been unable to develop a sideline in air freight during the pandemic. According to one academic’s analysis, when the outbreak stabilizes, businesses are targeting a trend in so-called “revenge travel.” However, she also hopes that, rather than the pre-pandemic price wars between budget airlines, the consolidation that has taken place during the pandemic will restore healthy competition in the industry. According to associate professor Melody Dai of National Cheng Kung University’s Department of Transportation
A: No wonder they say that a new hairstyle can transform you: I feel like a new person. Next time I might try dyeing my hair. B: And I feel much more comfortable, too, after having a haircut. The barber even tidies up my nasal hair for me! A: What a comprehensive service! I also saw a young woman with really long, shiny hair, done up in a plait, and the hairdresser just cut it short with a single snip. B: Wow. Won’t she regret that? A: She said she wanted to donate it to charity, to make it
I think you should get yourself to a hairdresser (3/5) 我覺得你還是乖乖去找美髮師好了（三） A: Some of the foam has dripped onto my face and onto the cape. B: Sorry, I’ll wipe it away with a towel. Am I using too much strength, or is this OK? A: Could you put more into it here, that’s right. And a little lighter over here. B: OK, let’s go over there to rinse your hair. How is the water temperature? Not too hot? A: It’s fine. Please don’t apply any conditioner: I’ve heard it blocks up the follicles. B: OK. It’s washed. Let’s go over there for a blow dry. A: 有泡沫掉在我的臉上，還有斗篷上。 B: 不好意思，我幫你用毛巾擦一下。洗頭這樣的力道可以嗎？ A: 麻煩這邊抓用力一點，對對對。還有這邊輕一點。 B: