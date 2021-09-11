Diet can fix kids’ gadget habit, says nutritionist 孩童3C成癮跟多巴胺有關！ 營養師教如何用飲食改善

When children are at home with nothing to do and their parents are busy, consumer electronics products may well come in handy for keeping children quiet so that their parents can get on with their work well or maybe take a breather. Nutritionists say that children’s Internet and cellphone addiction is related to dopamine. If dopamine secretion is normal, people will feel happy and joyful, but when there is not enough of it, they can easily become addicted to substances or feel depressed. One way to deal with this is to regularly stimulate the body’s synthesis of dopamine through diet. In