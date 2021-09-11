Photo courtesy of Fullon Hotel 照片：福容大飯店提供
Photo courtesy of Fullon Hotel 照片：福容大飯店提供
Photo courtesy of Fullon Hotel 照片：福容大飯店提供
Photo courtesy of the school principal Chung Min-lung 照片：鍾敏龍校長提供
After over 26 years of services, Disney Channel Taiwan on CH23 announced late last month plans to terminate operations in Taiwan starting Jan. 1 next year. The decision was made to make way for Disney+, a “video on demand” over-the-top streaming platform that is set to hit the Taiwanese market in November. The Fox Networks Group’s Taiwan branch is also set to close five of its TV channels on Oct. 1. The five channels include Fox Crime, Fox Family Movies, FX, Channel V and Nat Geo People, which are currently available via Chunghwa Telecom Co’s multimedia-on-demand (MOD) or cable TV services.
When children are at home with nothing to do and their parents are busy, consumer electronics products may well come in handy for keeping children quiet so that their parents can get on with their work well or maybe take a breather. Nutritionists say that children’s Internet and cellphone addiction is related to dopamine. If dopamine secretion is normal, people will feel happy and joyful, but when there is not enough of it, they can easily become addicted to substances or feel depressed. One way to deal with this is to regularly stimulate the body’s synthesis of dopamine through diet. In
Tsou Aborigine Fang Wan-ling, who represented Taiwan at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and attained fourth place in the women’s 49kg weightlifting event, last week returned to her home village in Chiayi County to act as spokesperson for Alishan high mountain tea. Although Fang’s family moved from Chiayi County to Tainan many years ago, after becoming an overnight sensation during the Olympics, she decided to return to her roots in Chiayi and use her celebrity stardust to promote her home region. Fang traveled deep into the Alishan mountain range to pick tea leaves at an alpine tea plantation. Although it was strenuous
Where should you take used dry batteries for recycling? The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) is launching a recycling campaign during which customers shopping at 7-Eleven, FamilyMart and TSC Million convenience stores or Far Eastern A.Mart superstores will get a discount when they take in used batteries to recycle. Every 0.5kg of used batteries will be rewarded by an NT$11 discount at the checkout. The program will run at more than 10,000 stores across Taiwan from Sept. 8 to 21. Waste dry batteries contain heavy metals such as iron, manganese and zinc. If disposed of arbitrarily, they will pollute the environment, but