SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

I think you should get yourself to a hairdresser (5/5) 我覺得你還是乖乖去找美髮師好了（五）

A: No wonder they say that a new hairstyle can transform you: I feel like a new person. Next time I might try dyeing my hair.

B: And I feel much more comfortable, too, after having a haircut. The barber even tidies up my nasal hair for me!

A: What a comprehensive service! I also saw a young woman with really long, shiny hair, done up in a plait, and the hairdresser just cut it short with a single snip.

A woman blow drying her hair. 吹頭髮的女子。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: Wow. Won’t she regret that?

A: She said she wanted to donate it to charity, to make it into wigs.

B: Hmm, I’ve also heard that some people collect hair that has been cut and use its absorbent properties to clean up oil spillages in the ocean.

A: 難怪人家說換個髮型，就像換了心情，我現在覺得煥然一新。下次我要來試試看染頭髮。

B: 我剪過頭髮也覺得清爽很多。理髮師還幫我修剪鼻毛咧！

A: 服務真周到！我還看到一個女孩子，頭髮好長好亮，綁成辮子，然後美髮師一刀把它剪斷了！

B: 哇，她不會捨不得啊？

A: 她說要把頭髮捐給慈善機構，可以做成假髮什麼的。

B: 嗯，我也聽說有人收集剪下來的頭髮，利用它吸附油脂的特性來清理海洋中的漏油。

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.