A: Oh, no. My hair is thinning. Every time I comb it, large clumps of hair come away. It’s a bit scary.
B: What are you gonna do? Going bald is every man’s fate. It happens to quite a lot of women, too.
A: Is there a hairstyle that will make it look like I have more hair?
B: Well, some people comb hair over from the side to cover up the thinning part, but it doesn’t look very natural. Or you could drop a ton of cash and get a hair transplant.
A: Like that tech mogul guy? He used to be an unsociable nerd, then he turned into a charming, handsome man: What a transformation!
B: But I recommend that you either go for a crew cut or just shave your head, which would go well with your stocky physique. You’ll look just like an action movie star.
A: 怎麼辦？我頭髮越來越少，每次梳頭看地上都掉了一大堆頭髮，怵目驚心。
B: 沒辦法，禿頭算是男生的宿命吧！不過蠻多女生也有掉髮的煩惱。
A: 有什麼髮型可以讓頭髮看起來比較多嗎？
B: 有些人是把旁邊的頭髮撥到上面來，蓋住比較稀疏的部分，不過看起來不太自然。也有人砸下重金去植髮。
A: 像那個科技大亨嗎？他從自閉的宅男，搖身一變成為風流倜儻的帥哥，真的很神奇。
B: 不過我是想建議你，可以理平頭，或是乾脆把頭髮剃光，配上你壯碩的身材，性格巨星就是你了。
(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)
What are you gonna do?
Depending on how it is said, this could either be a genuine question or a rhetorical question meaning that there is actually nothing you can do, it’s just a fact of life.
