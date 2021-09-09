SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

I think you should get yourself to a hairdresser (4/5) 我覺得你還是乖乖去找美髮師好了（四）

A: Oh, no. My hair is thinning. Every time I comb it, large clumps of hair come away. It’s a bit scary.

B: What are you gonna do? Going bald is every man’s fate. It happens to quite a lot of women, too.

A: Is there a hairstyle that will make it look like I have more hair?

A man with a shaved head. 剃光頭的男子。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: Well, some people comb hair over from the side to cover up the thinning part, but it doesn’t look very natural. Or you could drop a ton of cash and get a hair transplant.

A: Like that tech mogul guy? He used to be an unsociable nerd, then he turned into a charming, handsome man: What a transformation!

B: But I recommend that you either go for a crew cut or just shave your head, which would go well with your stocky physique. You’ll look just like an action movie star.

A: 怎麼辦？我頭髮越來越少，每次梳頭看地上都掉了一大堆頭髮，怵目驚心。

B: 沒辦法，禿頭算是男生的宿命吧！不過蠻多女生也有掉髮的煩惱。

A: 有什麼髮型可以讓頭髮看起來比較多嗎？

B: 有些人是把旁邊的頭髮撥到上面來，蓋住比較稀疏的部分，不過看起來不太自然。也有人砸下重金去植髮。

A: 像那個科技大亨嗎？他從自閉的宅男，搖身一變成為風流倜儻的帥哥，真的很神奇。

B: 不過我是想建議你，可以理平頭，或是乾脆把頭髮剃光，配上你壯碩的身材，性格巨星就是你了。

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.