SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

I think you should get yourself to a hairdresser (2/5) 我覺得你還是乖乖去找美髮師好了（二）

A: Hi, I’d like a haircut, and a hair wash since I’m here.

B: How would you like it?

A: Like this, but shorter, to about shoulder length.

Hairdressers in a salon style customers’ hair. 髮廊中的設計師，為顧客頭髮造型。 Photo: Chang Chung-yi, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者張忠義

B: Have you thought about getting a perm? Wavy hair would really suit the shape of your face.

A: Sure, but I don’t want tight curls. I had a perm some time ago and I ended up looking old, and I haven’t dared to have another one since.

B: Don’t worry. Have a look through the styles in this magazine. We’ll give you a full hair treatment, on the house.

A: 你好！我要剪頭髮，順便洗頭。

B: 那你要剪什麼樣式呢？

A: 按照這樣剪短就好，差不多到肩膀的長度。

B: 你要不要考慮燙頭髮？燙成大波浪捲的，會蠻適合你的臉型。

A: 只要不是燙成米粉頭就好，我很久以前燙過，看起來好老氣，害我之後都不敢燙頭髮了。

B: 不會啦！你可以參考這本雜誌裡的髮型，我們還會送一堂免費護髮。

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times / 台北時報林俐凱)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.