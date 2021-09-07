A: Hi, I’d like a haircut, and a hair wash since I’m here.
B: How would you like it?
A: Like this, but shorter, to about shoulder length.
Photo: Chang Chung-yi, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者張忠義
B: Have you thought about getting a perm? Wavy hair would really suit the shape of your face.
A: Sure, but I don’t want tight curls. I had a perm some time ago and I ended up looking old, and I haven’t dared to have another one since.
B: Don’t worry. Have a look through the styles in this magazine. We’ll give you a full hair treatment, on the house.
A: 你好！我要剪頭髮，順便洗頭。
B: 那你要剪什麼樣式呢？
A: 按照這樣剪短就好，差不多到肩膀的長度。
B: 你要不要考慮燙頭髮？燙成大波浪捲的，會蠻適合你的臉型。
A: 只要不是燙成米粉頭就好，我很久以前燙過，看起來好老氣，害我之後都不敢燙頭髮了。
B: 不會啦！你可以參考這本雜誌裡的髮型，我們還會送一堂免費護髮。
(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times / 台北時報林俐凱)
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
On the house
Free of charge. Originally from bars, when a drink was offered paid for by the establishment (house).
