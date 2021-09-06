A: How come you’re spending so long in the bathroom? Eh? What’s all this hair doing on the floor?
B: I’m cutting my hair. The fringe is too long, it keeps falling over my eyes and it’s really uncomfortable. Also, I’ve got all these split ends, it’s taking me ages to get rid of them.
A: You’re just snipping away, you’ve made your hair look all raggedy.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: Don’t exaggerate! Look, don’t you think my fringe looks straight now?
A: It’s too straight; it looks unnatural. I think you should get yourself to a hairdresser.
B: You can talk! Look at that unkempt hair and beard. A bird could nest in that. You should go to the barber.
A: 你怎麼在浴室那麼久啊？咦？地上怎麼有那麼多頭髮？
B: 我在剪頭髮啦！唉，瀏海長太長，一直遮到眼睛，很不舒服。而且我髮尾有好多分岔喔，剪都剪不完。
A: 你這樣東剪剪西剪剪，把頭髮搞得像狗啃的一樣。
B: 哪有那麼誇張啦！欸你看，這樣我瀏海有齊嗎？
A: 太齊了，弄得很不自然。我覺得你還是乖乖的去找美髮師好了。
B: 你也是半斤八兩吧！你看你，頭髮鬍子亂糟糟的，鳥都可以來築巢了。你也該去理髮店報到了。
(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Cut your hair/have your hair cut
If you say you cut your hair, it means you did it yourself. If a hairdresser (or barber, or someone else) cuts it for you, you have to say you had your hair cut/had a haircut.
